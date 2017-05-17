CrowdFlower Announces $1 Million "AI for Everyone" Challenge

New initiative to support projects using AI to make the world a better place

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CrowdFlower Inc., the essential human-in-the-loop AI platform announced today the creation of a $1 Million "AI for Everyone" Challenge to help advance cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence projects.

The CrowdFlower "AI for Everyone" Challenge will make 8 awards to companies, organizations or individuals solving important problems with AI. The awards will be made on a quarterly basis throughout the next four quarters to two organizations or individuals each quarter. Each award is $150,000 in value of CrowdFlower's products and services including access to CrowdFlower AI powered by Microsoft Azure Machine Learning.

"Every day we see a new news report on how AI is changing the future of every part of society," said Robin Bordoli, CEO of CrowdFlower. "Despite some of the concerns around job loss, we believe in the power of AI to create positive change at all levels of society. The CrowdFlower "AI for Everyone" Challenge aims to do just that by putting the power of AI into the hands of those looking to make a difference. We expect to see applications addressing global societal challenges in the areas of healthcare, food and nutrition, and climate change. We have no doubt the passion and talent exists to solve the big problems we face, and we want to play our small part in providing the resources to those who can effect change."

Finalists will be selected by members of CrowdFlower's Scientific Advisory Board: Barney Pell, founder at Moon Express; Pete Warden, Staff Research Engineer at Google; Monica Rogati, independent data science advisor; Adrian Weller, Senior Research Fellow at the University of Cambridge and Lukas Biewald, founder at CrowdFlower. Selection will be based on innovation of the project, importance to the advancement of AI and overall impact of the proposed initiative.

Interested parties can apply for the CrowdFlower "AI for Everyone" Challenge at https://www.crowdflower.com/ai-for-everyone/. Applications for the first round will be accepted from May 17, 2017 until June 15, 2017. Winners will be notified no later than July 15, 2017.

About CrowdFlower

CrowdFlower is the essential human-in-the-loop AI platform for data science teams. CrowdFlower helps customers generate high quality customized training data for their machine learning initiatives, or automate a business process with easy-to-deploy models and integrated human-in-the-loop workflows. The CrowdFlower software platform supports a wide range of use cases including self-driving cars, intelligent personal assistants, medical image labeling, content categorization, customer support ticket classification, social data insight, CRM data enrichment, product categorization, and search relevance.

Headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Canvas Venture Fund, Trinity Ventures, and Microsoft Ventures, CrowdFlower serves data science teams at Fortune 500 and fast-growing data-driven organizations across a wide variety of industries. For more information, visit www.crowdflower.com.

