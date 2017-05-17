** ABI Research forecasts that 4.5bn smart home sensors will be installed by 2022 and that sensing capabilities have "the potential to change how homes are built, owned, shared, and lived in."

** Sound recognition will enable the smart home to move beyond connected devices to intelligent devices

Dog-loving homeowners will soon seamlessly connect their pet to their smart home, enabling a wide range of applications to support home security or monitor pet wellness. Using AI-based sound recognition software, next-generation smart home products can respond instantly to the distinct sound of a barking dog. The range of applications are unlimited but could include turning on home appliances like lights, personal digital assistants and speakers to deter intruders or alerting consumers who can connect to their home security cameras to check on their pet.

The new dog bark software sensor will be officially unveiled today during IoT World where Audio Analytic's CEO, Dr Chris Mitchell, is presenting on 'Understanding machine learning and audio event detection'.

Developed by sound recognition pioneer Audio Analytic, the dog bark software sensor is fully integrated with the company's flexible ai3™ software platform alongside other established software sensors on the market, such as window break, CO/smoke alarm detector, and baby cry. The software is hardware agnostic and can work in a wide range of products from light bulbs and security cameras to digital personal assistants.

"Our mission is to make technology more helpful to people. By giving smart products the ability to respond to what is going on around them, we can create the intelligent home of the future, not just the connected one that we have today," commented Dr Mitchell. "When you look at what is important to consumers they care about their family, their possessions and their pets. Our new dog bark sensor enables innovative tech companies to add a really valuable capability to their products. The software is designed to work with standard MEMs microphones and has a very small code and memory footprint, so it can be integrated easily."

"Automated home management, grounded in sensing capabilities, has the potential to change how homes are built, owned, shared, and lived in," says Jonathan Collins, Research Director at ABI Research, who also forecast that there will be 4.5 billion smart home sensor installations by 2022.

As well as announcing the availability of its dog bark sensor, Audio Analytic will also share with IoT World delegates a glimpse into its roadmap for 2017. "Because each software sensor is based on the meticulous gathering of high-quality, real-world audio recordings, each one takes time to develop and fully test. Our engineers and data scientists are currently developing software sensors for snoring and speech detection, which we plan on launching later this year," adds Mitchell.

Audio Analytic will also be attending the Connections conference (www.connectionsus.com) in San Francisco on May 23-25, which has been organised by Parks Associates.

About Audio Analytic

Based in Cambridge and Palo Alto, Audio Analytic is a pioneer of what it calls artificial audio intelligence where consumer products can be empowered to listen out for and react to certain sounds. Based on high-quality, real-life recordings, Audio Analytic passes each recording through its machine learning algorithms to identify and capture key features for each sound. Then, once boiled down to a few kilobytes of data, each software sensor is integrated into the ai3™ software platform, which is able to match these particular sounds and make a decision.

