WATERLOO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY) (TSX: BB) is expanding the capability of its industry-leading crisis communication software to enable government agencies and large organizations to account for their people in real-time. Available today, the new AtHoc Account is a FedRAMP-authorized solution that automates personnel accountability and crisis communication processes by providing safety and availability status updates of people before, during and after an event - ultimately providing the information leaders need to make operational decisions.

With an integrated approach to personnel accountability, AtHoc Account combines inputs from managers about their team, call center operators, data streams from HR and travel systems, as well as self-reporting by individuals. It enables organizations to meet U.S. Federal mandates for accounting for their people by consolidating safety information into a report that can be initiated at a variety of organizational levels: group, installation, facility, regional or enterprise-wide.

"In times of crisis, situations change quickly. Organizations need a way to get information to their people and understand in real-time how an incident is affecting its resources so they can make informed safety-critical decisions," said Billy Ho, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Products and Solutions, BlackBerry. "AtHoc Account is a comprehensive solution that helps government agencies and enterprises comply with regulations and digitally transform their operations. It is another example of how BlackBerry is securing the Enterprise of Things by applying its deep experience, industry leadership and ongoing product innovation to addresses real-world needs."

In addition to AtHoc Account, the FedRAMP authorized BlackBerry AtHoc cloud service includes AtHoc Alert and AtHoc Connect, among other capabilities. Together, these offerings enable agencies to securely share information critical to safety during a crisis with their people and across agencies.

-- AtHoc Alert enables secure multi-channel, bi-directional mass notification using almost any type of device, including via secure mobile apps, telephony and texting as well as integrating with other mass notification channels such as loudspeakers, two-way radios, and digital displays. -- AtHoc Connect allows agencies to communicate with each other during crises, addressing some of the more critical deficiencies in crisis management and answering interoperability requirements set out by the DHS Interoperable Communications Act H.R. 615.

BlackBerry AtHoc's crisis communication platform is used to protect more than 70 percent of federal government personnel, including the US Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines, Department of Treasury, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Energy, the Federal Aviation Administration and others. Only AtHoc Account ensures U.S. federal agencies comply with the following mandates:

-- Department of Homeland Security: DHS Directive 008-04 -- ISO 22301 and other business resilience standards -- Safety law emergency plans under OSHA and Canada's equivalent -- Department of Defense: DoDI 3001.02 -- Department of Veterans Affairs: VA Directive 0325

