Financial results for 2016 posted by the Swedish thin film equipment supplier show that revenues almost doubled to SEK 60 million ($6.8 million) for the full year. Midsummer also saw a significant profit increase to SEK 10 million ($1.1 million).

Midsummer received several orders for its DUO system for CIGS manufacturing, amid increased interest in thin film production from several Asian manufacturers.

"2016 was a record year for us," says Midsummer CEO Sven Lindström. "We did some great business, and the market acceptance ...

