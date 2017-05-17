SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power programmable sensor processing, embedded FPGA IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, announce it will participate in the 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on May 31st in Minneapolis.

President and CEO Brian Faith and Dr. Sue Cheung, the company's VP of Finance and CFO, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative, or Cathy Mattison of LHA Investor Relations at quicklogic@lhai.com.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, please visit www.quicklogic.com.

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

Code: QUIK-G

Company Contact

Sue Cheung

Chief Financial Officer

(408) 990-4076

Email Contact



IR Contact

Cathy Mattison/Kirsten Chapman

LHA Investor Relations

(415) 433-3777

Email Contact



