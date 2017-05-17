

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Audi AG (AUDVF.PK) announced Rupert Stadler is supposed to be the Chairman of the Board of Management for another five years. The Supervisory Board would extend Stadler's contract, expiring at the end of the current year, to the end of 2022.



Rupert Stadler became Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG on January 1, 2007. He joined the Board of Management of Volkswagen on January 1, 2010 in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG.



