United States Animal Welfare Report 2017: Leveraging the Links Between Animal Welfare and Product Health, Safety, Clean Label, and Sustainability - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Animal Welfare: Issues and Opportunities in the Meat, Poultry, and Egg Markets in the U.S." report to their offering.
Animal Welfare: Issues and Opportunities in the Meat, Poultry, and Egg Markets examines marketing and product opportunities for retail and foodservice marketers stemming from changing consumer attitudes and escalating concerns about food animal welfare. The report also examines the role of federal and state government agencies in setting animal welfare guidelines, and the increasing role of animal welfare organizations, especially those that offer certification to animal protein marketers.
U.S. consumers have many concerns about how farm animals being raised, including handling (and slaughtering), housing, feeding, and antibiotic use. Correspondingly, the number of companies engaging in animal welfare advances and announcing plans to meet new standards has reached critical mass. Food companies at every level of the production and delivery spectrum, aware of both consumer and investor concerns, are taking significant steps to improve the quality of life of the animals in their supply chains. In addition to humanitarian concerns, corporate decisions to engage progressively in animal welfare issues is grounded in the mandate to be competitive in a changing marketplace and among a new generation of Millennial and Gen Z consumers.
In this groundbreaking report, the author charts the new challenges and opportunities for retail marketers of meat, poultry, eggs, and related products and menu items.
These opportunities include:
- Marketing on animal-welfare related practices;
- Shoring up product claims and terminology;
- Leveraging the links between animal welfare and product healthfulness, safety, clean label, and sustainability;
- Catering to the flexitarian trend;
- Seizing M&A and institutional investor opportunities based on progressive commitment to food animal welfare.
Insights And Opportunities
- Marketing On Animal-Welfare Related Claims And Attributes
- Shoring Up Product Claims And Terminology
- Leveraging The Link Between Animal Welfare And Product Healthfulness
- Leveraging The Link Between Animal Welfare And Product Safety
- Leveraging The Link Between Animal Welfare And Sustainability
- Incorporating Animal Welfare Into Corporate Transparency Practices
- Catering To The Flexitarian Trend
- M&As Around Animal Welfare Credentials
- Responding To Institutional Investor Pressures
- Responding To Influence Of Animal Rights Movement
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Animal Welfare Issues
3. Regulatory Environment
4. Animal Welfare Organizations
5. Marketer Actions
6. Consumer Views
7. The Emerging Animal Welfare Environment
Companies Mentioned
- Arby's
- Burgerfi
- Chick-Fil-A
- Chili's
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Compass Group
- Costco
- Dairy Queen
- Darden Restaurants (Olive Garden)
- Denny's
- Domino's Pizza
- Dunkin' Donuts
- Einstein Bros. Bagels
- Essentia
- Food Fight!
- Jack In The Box
- Kroger
- Little Caesars
- McDonald's
- Panera Bread
- Papa John's
- Publix
- Quiznos
- Restaurant Brands International (Burger King/Tim Hortons)
- Retailers
- Safeway
- Seaworld
- Sodexo
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- Walmart
- Wendy's
- Yum! Brands
