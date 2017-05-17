

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British household finances are experiencing the most severe strain since the middle of 2014, amid subdued pay growth and as living costs rose at the fastest pace in nearly three years, survey data from IHS Markit and Ipsos Mori showed Wednesday.



The IHS Markit Household Finance Index climbed to 42.4 from 42.5 in April. The latest reading was well below the post-crisis peak of 46.2 seen in January 2015.



The average reading in the three months to May showed that the decline in household finances was the fastest since autumn 2014.



Inflation perceptions moderated to a five-month low, but the index remained higher than the average since March 2014, the survey showed.



Amid the steep rise in living costs, cash available to spend for two-and-a-half years decreased sharply in May. Further, households' need for extra unsecured borrowing continued to rebound from the lows seen in 2016.



Households remained pessimistic regarding their financial prospects over the next 12 months and the relevant index slide to 47.3 from 47.8. The reading has remained below the neutral 50-mark since April 2016.



Workplace activity grew the least since November and job security was little changed from April. While public sector staff reported one of the fastest falls in job security since October, private sector workers were the least pessimistic, thanks to a marked rebound in sentiment across the construction and retail sectors.



The survey also showed that more households have begun to expect a rise in the Bank of England base rate in the next 13 months.



