Santo Mining Corporation: SANP dba PODWERKS Sells it's First Two-40ft PODWERKS Grow Containers

DORAL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2017 / Santo Mining Corp. dba PODWERKS (the "Company"), (OTC PINK: SANP) announces it has sold two-40ft PODWERKS grow containers and has received immediate funds to commence the delivery of these PODWERKS grow containers to it's California client. This is the first order of 6 containers, in which the company is delivering two during the next 60 days. Once our client receives the two PODWERKS containers it will immediately purchase four more. The PODWERKS grow containers come equipped with adjustable 600W-1200W CMH grow lights, hydroponic system, revers osmosis 5-carbon water filter system, CO2 system, multi-zone air-conditioning system, insulated interior that is water and mole proof, extraction system and fully equipped with our Alesca EDN Sprout system. Each standard 40ft PODWERKS grow container base price is $32,000USD to start and can accommodate over 100 full-grown plants. The company will be documenting the development and assemblies of the PODWERKS grow containers and uploading these media files on to its social media sites, during the next coming weeks.

Franjose Yglesias CEO, stated, "As ecstatic that we are and extremely thank full for this initial order, we will press even more aggressively to capitalize on these initial sales to continue making more sales. We are focusing to start the development of our first PODWERKS workspace campus by 3rd quarter 2017." Additionally Mr. Yglesias stated, "We still are moving forwarded in up-listing the company; and have completed consolidating both 2015 & 2016 financials for the Auditors."

The company has two business revenue generating models, which are as follows:

PODWERKS workspace campuses Bespoke PODWERKS grow container

On average our PODWERKS workspace campus will generate $600,000 plus a year on each site. Our Bespoke PODWERKS grow containers will also generate a large sales income especially next year in Canada, our PODWERKS grow containers are insulated and are temperature controlled which makes it easy to withstand the Canadian artic weather.

About PODWERKS (www.podwerks.com)

PODWERKS is a pioneering and first-of-its-kind co-working space for the cannabis entrepreneur in the United States, providing turnkey business and growing solutions for cultivating, marketing and selling cannabis related products.

As part of its mission of Grow for Life, PODWERKS aims to create a sustainable and community driven workspace by providing an affordable, scalable and a safe business environment for its customers and owner-operators. Already positioned at the forefront of the cannabis start-up scene, PODWERKS continues to innovate and lead the way in the cannabis shared-economies business world.

PODWERKS is a division of Santo Mining Corp, a publically traded company in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) market. It currently trades under the ticker symbol SANP.

