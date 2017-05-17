Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 16-May-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 433.85p INCLUDING current year revenue 442.49p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 428.96p INCLUDING current year revenue 437.60p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---