As from May 18, 2017, Beijer Electronics AB (publ) will be listed under its new company name Beijer Electronics Group AB (publ)



New company name: Beijer Electronics Group AB (publ) ------------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged short name: BELE ------------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged ISIN code: SE0000671711 ------------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged order book id: 5081 ------------------------------------------------------------



