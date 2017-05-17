FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry announced today that it will be offering financial products to its MediXaid® platform members, to assist them in developing their businesses and client/patient relationships. The financing products will include plans to serve both the health care providers, and their patients, with loans to cover business expansion, equipment purchases and leases, and patient procedures.

These financing tools will be provided through TBG Holdings Corporation and its affiliate, Crossroads Capital Finance Group.

MDXL Chairman, Noel Guillama, stated, "With over 25 years of real world experience in healthcare, it is easy to see some of the problems. We need more transparency in healthcare, and our soon-to-be-launched health care platform, MediXaid®, will provide the price transparency consumers are demanding. The next thing that is needed is reallocation of capital to healthcare. Adding products that offer capital for growth for providers and financing services to patients, will open up new opportunities for accelerated progress. Today we have the technology to help in both cases."

"We have worked with Crossroads Capital Finance Group on other financial transactions and they have consistently provided much needed capital resources to businesses for growth and expansion," said Neil Swartz, CEO of TBG Holdings Corp. "These financial products will allow practitioners and patients to accomplish their goals on a shorter timeline."

The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the health care industry by improving communications, providing better technology and support services, and enabling more efficient, cost-effective health care for the consumer. The MediXaid® platform will offer increased visibility to its members, and the added financial products are designed to accelerate growth, as well as generate revenue for the company in the short term.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry that is actively trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "MDXL." The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. MediXall's first acquisition was MediXaid®, a developing cloud-based software platform that promises to revolutionize the way people purchase healthcare goods and services.

About Crossroads Capital Finance Group

Crossroads Capital Finance Group (CCFG) was established in 2016 to assist businesses in finding capital for growth in the Post-Dodd-Frank Lending Ice Age. The CCFG management team is dedicated to providing creative and effective solutions to the needs of growing businesses that have strong operations and revenue, but may not receive favorable treatment from conventional lenders. Some of the financing products CCFG provides include (but are not limited to) equipment financing, asset based lending-factoring, purchase order, structured settlements, annuity financing, trade financing, lines of credit, medical A/R, business acquisition, franchising, owner occupied real estate financing, fast track program for under $350k deals, working capital, merchant cash advance, small business/Micro loans, commercial real estate -- bridge, construction, hard money, HUD, mezzanine, preferred equity, permanent, refi's, cash outs, and much more. Crossroads Capital Finance Group recognizes that each client has a unique set of needs, and brings a creative and flexible approach to each transaction.

About TBG Holdings Corp.

TBG Holdings ("TBG") is a financial consulting firm that works with public and private companies, bringing a sophisticated and efficient approach to structuring their capital, allowing them to take advantage of the existing foundation and continued development.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Steve Bryant

VP Investor Relations

MediXall Group, Inc.

Phone: (954) 908-3481

Email: sbryant@medixall.com



