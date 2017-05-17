Growth Opportunities for Adhesives in the Indian Automotive Industry 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities for Adhesives in the Indian Automotive Industry 2016-2021" report to their offering.

Adhesives in the Indian automotive industry are expected to reach an estimated $384.0 million by 2021 and forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% by value from 2016 to 2021.

Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2021 by product type (epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, and others), vehicle type (passenger car and light commercial vehicle), and application type (structural and non-structural)

The future of adhesives in the Indian automotive industry looks good with opportunities in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle segments. The major drivers for growth of this market are growth in the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of plastics and lightweight materials in automotive applications and increasing use of water based adhesives.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, The 3M Company, HB Fuller, Sika AG, and Huntsman are the major supplier of adhesives in the Indian automotive industry.

Within the adhesives in the Indian automotive industry, the polyurethane adhesives segment is expected to remain as the largest market. It has better mechanical properties, and an increase in automotive production is expected to drive adhesives consumption, which would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction

2.1.1: Applications of Adhesives in the Automotive Industry

2.1.2: Classification of Adhesives in the Indian Automotive Industry by Product Type

2.1.3: Advantages of Adhesives Usage

2.1.4: Difficulties in Adhesives Usage

2.1.5: Comparison of Adhesives with Mechanical Fasteners (Substitutes)

2.2: Supply Chain

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis 3.1: Market Analysis 2015 3.1.1: Adhesives in the Indian Automotive Industry by Value and Volume 3.2: Market Trends from 2010 to 2015

- Adhesives in the Indian automotive industry size by product type:

- Epoxy Adhesives

- Polyurethane Adhesives

- Acrylic Adhesives

- Other Adhesives

- Adhesives in the Indian automotive industry size by vehicle type:

- Passenger Car

- Light Commercial Vehicles

- Adhesives in the Indian automotive industry size by application type:

- Structural components

- Non-structural components

3.2.1: Macroeconomic Trends 3.2.2: Trends of Adhesives in the Indian Automotive Industry by Value and Volume 3.2.3: External Forces Shaping Adhesives in the Indian Automotive Industry 3.2.4: Industry Drivers and Challenges 3.3: Market Forecast from 2016 to 2021

3.3.1: Macroeconomic Forecasts 3.3.2: Forecast for Adhesives in the Indian Automotive Industry by Value and Volume

4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity and Strategic Analysis 5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis 5.2: Emerging Trends in the Indian Automotive Adhesives Industry 5.3: Strategic Analysis

6. Company Profiles of Leading Players

- HB Fuller - Henkel AG & Co KGaA - Huntsman - Sika AG - The 3M Company

