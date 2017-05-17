Depth Filtration Market Worth 2.96 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report " Depth Filtration Market by Media Type (Diatomaceous Earth, Activated Carbon, Cellulose), Product (Filter Cartridge, Capsule Filter), Application (Final Product Processing (Small Molecules, Biologics), Cell clarification) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is poised to reach USD 2.96 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.70 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2017 to 2022.

The report provides a detailed overview of major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends and strategies impacting the global market along with estimates and forecast of revenue.

The growth in this market will majorly be driven by the increasing production of biologics and large molecules, as depth filtration plays a significant role in providing pure and quality products. Depth filters offer advantages such as low cost and ease of use; these advantages are driving their uptake in the market. However, low capacity of depth filters for high-density harvest is a key challenge in this market.

The global depth filtration market is broadly segmented on the basis of media type, product, application, and region. On the basis of media type, the depth filtration market is segmented into diatomaceous earth, activated carbon, cellulose, and perlite. In 2017, the diatomaceous earth filters segment is expected to account for the largest share of the depth filtration market followed by activated carbon. This high share is attributed to its high-quality filtration and wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry.

Furthermore, based on application, the depth filtration market is categorized into final product processing, cell clarification, raw material filtration, and other applications. In 2017, final product processing segment is expected to account the largest share of the global depth filtration market. The final product processing segmented is further divided into small molecule processing and biologics processing. The large share of the final product processing segment is attributed to the rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, expansion in generics production, and the need for high-quality final products.

North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) is expected to account for the largest share of the global depth filtration market in 2017, followed by Europe. North America is the world's largest pharmaceutical market and a leader in biopharmaceutical research. Rising quality requirements have emphasized the need for advanced bioproduction technology in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, and growing expertise and academic excellence are the major factors fueling the growth of the depth filtration market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The depth filtration market is dominated by established players such as Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (France), and Pall Corporation (U.S.).

