

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks extended losses from the previous session on Wednesday as bearish inventory figures pulled down oil prices and growing worries about political turmoil in the U.S. as well as concerns surrounding slowing growth in China sent investors rushing towards safe-haven assets.



The dollar remained on the defensive on concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump's reform agenda could be slowed down amid a deepening political turmoil after it emerged that he has tried to quash a Federal Bureau of Investigation probe against his former National Security Advisor James Flynn.



In economic releases, Eurozone inflation accelerated as estimated in April, final data from Eurostat showed. Headline inflation climbed from 1.5 percent in March to 1.9 percent, returning to the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent.'



The U.K. unemployment report painted a mixed picture, with the jobless rate hitting its lowest level in 42 years in April, while the claimant count increased more than expected.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.3 percent at 394.81 in late opening deals after closing marginally lower the previous day.



The German DAX was also declining 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index was losing half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was virtually unchanged at 7,521 after the release of unemployment data.



Ubisoft Entertainment shares tumbled over 4 percent after the French entertainment firm cut its mid-term sales forecast and rejected the possibility of a hostile takeover by Vivendi.



British Land shares fell 3 percent in London. The property developer reported an 85 percent drop in pre-tax profit for the year ended March and said it expects Brexit uncertainty to continue as companies draw up contingency plans.



Dutch bank ABN Amro fell nearly 3 percent despite its Q1 profit coming above estimates.



Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank rallied 2 percent after its first-quarter profit beat estimates.



Llodys Banking Group rallied nearly 3 percent after the government said it had sold its remaining shares in the bank in a landmark moment for the U.K. banking sector nearly a decade after the £20.3bn taxpayer-backed rescue.



Gold miner Fresnillo jumped over 3 percent and Randgold Resources rose more than 1 percent as gold prices hit two-week highs on Trump worries.



