sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 17.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,421 Euro		+0,012
+2,93 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
17.05.2017 | 13:32
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, May 17

For filings with the FCA include the annex
For filings with issuer exclude the annex
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		Pendragon Plc
GB00B1JQBT10
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsYes
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attachedn/a
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instrumentsn/a
An event changing the breakdown of voting rightsn/a
Other (please specify):n/a
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		Aberforth Partners LLP
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv		Nortrust Nominees Ltd
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		16 May 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:17 May 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		5%


8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect


GB00B1JQBT10		71,936,34971,936,34970,454,549
N/A		70,454,549
N/A		4.93
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
-----
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights xix, xx
----
-		NominalDelta
--
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
70,454,5494.93


9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi

Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:

13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:Richard Maloney
15. Contact telephone number:01623 725119

© 2017 PR Newswire