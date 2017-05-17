RaysExperts adds 30 MW to its Rays Solar Park in just 90 days, whereas Rays Infra Power makes it on to IHS Markit's top 10 EPC companies list, outside U.S. and China.

Between January and March of this year, solar EPC company RaysExperts added 30 MW capacity to Rays Solar Park, located in Kolayat in the Bikaner district of the Indian state of Rajasthan, which is expected to generate 50.67 million kWh of electricity in the first year.

Located in the highest irradiation zone in India, the new commissioned projects have led to Rays Solar Park's 100% capacity expansion, with the financial support coming from local banks such as SBI, Kotak Mahindra, HDFC bank.

"Challenges that we were able to overcome pertained to the scarcity of skilled labour in ...

