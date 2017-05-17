United States Home Organization Market 2017: Retail Sales is Projected to Generate $19.5 Billion by 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Home Organization Market: Retail and Industry Trends and Analysis" report to their offering.

"Home Organization Market: Retail and Industry Trends and Analysis" is the authoritative market research resource on the burgeoning home organization market. Combining the retail and consumer expertise with the materials and manufacturing and materials expertise, this report offers a unique perspective on a industry that is projected to generate $19.5 billion in retail sales by 2021.

This comprehensive report features Home Organization in the U.S., 4th Edition, which views the market through the lens of categories and segments. This report is consumer/marketing focused, with an emphasis on trends, consumer analysis, and retail. Complementing this coverage is "Home Organization Market in the US by Material, Product, Room and Market, 7th Edition". This study views the market through the lens of room and type.

Both reports use the same estimates for market sizing. But the advantage this comprehensive package provides is that the author provides a retail perspective, while covering the manufacturing level, providing a complete picture of the home organization market today and where it will stand in the five years ahead.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



- Scope Of The Report

- Market Definition

- The Market

- Retail Sales Of Home Organization Products Reach $16 Billion In 2016

- Retail Sales By Product Category

- Retail Sales By Product Segment

- Sales Of Diy Products By Retail Channel0

- Projected Market Growth

- The Marketers

- Introduction

- Marketing And New Product Trends

- Decluttering With Konmari

- Customized And Flexible Storage Options

- Custom Closets Still Most Important For Many

- Specialty Storage Still In Demand

- Decor Important To More Consumers

- She Sheds Compete With Man Caves

- Made In USA To Get Stronger

- Distribution And Retailing

- Private Label Store Brands And Exclusives Important To Retailers

- Omni-Channel Retailing Essential

- The Consumer

- Consumers Still Cautious Despite Optimism And Confidence

- Being Efficient And Organized: 40% Of Adults Below Average, 34% Above Average

- Increasing Internet Use For Product Research And Shopping

- American Nests Continue To Expand

- People Need More Home Organization Products

2. The Market



- Scope Of The Report

- Methodology

- Market Definition

- Retail Sales Of Home Organization Products Reach $16 Billion In 2016

- Retail Sales By Product Category

- Retail Sales By Product Segment

- Sales Of Diy Products By Retail Channel

- Regional Sales Differences

- Factors Affecting Market Growth

- Housing And Households

- Economy And Spending

- Continued Popularity Of Self-Storage Facilities Shows Need For Home Storage

- Projected Market Growth



3. The Marketers



- Introduction

- Leading Marketers

- Mergers, Acquisitions, Divestitures

- Competitive Profiles

4. Marketing & New Product Trends



- Product Trends

- Decluttering With Konmari

- Shimau (Smart Storage)

- Customized And Flexible Storage Options

- Custom Closets Still Most Important For Many

- Consumers Want Easy Solutions

- Portability

- Long-Term Storage

- Specialty Storage Still In Demand

- Storage Opportunities In Wasted And Empty Space

- Maximizing Storage In Small Spaces

- Kids Storage Continues Growing

- Partnerships And Licensing Deals Still Attractive

- Decor Important To More Consumers

- Outdoor Storage More Decorative

- Awareness, Availability And Cost Biggest Obstacles For Green Products

- Marketing Practices And Trends

- Consumers Need Help

- As Seen On/In: Product Placement In Media Builds Awareness And Trust

- Houzz Remains Major Internet Community For Manufacturers

- Blogs Build Community

- Back To School Key Selling Season

- Consumers Like Contests

- Price Remains Important For Consumers

- Made In USA To Get Stronger

5. Distribution And Retailing



- Distribution Channels

- Sales Of DIY Products By Retail Channel

- Discount Stores

- Home Centers And Hardware Stores

- Specialty Channel

- Other Outlets

- Private Label Store Brands And Exclusives Important To Retailers

- Distribution

- Omni-Channel Retailing Essential

- Key Retailers

6. The Consumer



- Sources

- Consumer Confidence Reaches New Highs

- Consumers Optimistic About Future

- Men And 25 To 54 Year Olds Have Highest Purchase Propensity

- Being Efficient And Organized: 40% Of Adults Below Average, 34% Above Average

- Americans Spend Most On Housing And Homes

- Recent Uptick In Home Remodeling

- Recent Increase In Do-It-Yourself Home Remodeling

- Over 2 Million Households Purchased A Storage Shed In 2016

- Over 2% Of Households Plan To Remodel Basements, Attics, Or Garages In Next 12 Months

- Lifestyle/Psychographic Attitudes Of Remodelers

- Lifestyle/Psychographic Attitudes Of Shed And Wall Unit/System Purchasers

- Consumer Attitudes Measured With Simmons Segmentation System

- Increasing Internet Use For Product Research And Shopping

- Awareness, Availability And Cost Biggest Obstacles For Green Products

- Consumer Demographics And Impact On Storage, Organization

- American Nests Continue To Expand

- People Need More Home Organization Products

- Style And Attractiveness Important; Brand Name Not So Much

- Consumers Need More Storage Most In Closets, Kitchen And Pantry

- Appendix

Companies Mentioned



- Arc Shelf

- Closetmaid

- Houzz

- Ikea

- Lowe's

- Paula Deen Specialty

- Poppin

- Staples

- Target

- Wayfair

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5zm498/home_organization

