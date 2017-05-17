

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, as expected.



The Monetary Policy Council of the National Bank of Poland decided to maintain the key reference rate unchanged at a record low 1.50 percent.



The previous change in the reference rate was a half-basis point cut in March 2015.



The lombard rate was kept unchanged at 2.50 percent and the deposit rate at 0.50 percent. The rediscount rate was held at 1.75 percent.



While the Polish economy grew strongly at 4 percent in the first quarter, inflation has eased and continues to remain below the bank's target of 2.5 percent.



'With inflation still below the central bank's target, the Council is likely to continue to strike a dovish note at the post-meeting press conference,' Capital Economics economist Liam Carson said.



The economist expects core price pressures to gradually start to build in the second half of this year and prompt policymakers' to start to thinking about monetary tightening.



'As it stands, we have penciled in the first rate hike in early-2018 and 50 basis points of increases over the year as a whole, taking the benchmark rate to 2.00 percent by the end of 2018,' Carson said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX