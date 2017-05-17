Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities for Thermoplastic Composites in the European Consumer Goods Market" report to their offering.

The future of thermoplastic composites in the European consumer goods market looks promising with opportunities in circuit breakers, power tools, appliances, and furniture. Thermoplastic composites in the European consumer goods market are expected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2022 and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2017 to 2022.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the thermoplastic composites in the European consumer goods industry, include the increasing use of thermoplastic composites in new applications and growing inter-material competition.

On the basis of comprehensive research, the researcher forecasts that the appliances and furniture applications are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

By material type, short fiber reinforced thermoplastic (SFT) composites are expected to remain the largest market for thermoplastic composites in the European consumer goods market in value shipment because they offer versatility in processing.

By resin type, polypropylene (PP) based thermoplastic composites in the European consumer goods market are expected to remain the most widely-used thermoplastic composite by both value and volume.

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Celanese

DSM

DuPont

LANXESS

SABIC

Solvay

TenCate



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Thermoplastic Composites in the European Consumer Goods Market Dynamics

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022

4. Competitor Analysis

5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6. Company Profiles of Leading Players

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9d2m3r/growth

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005612/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Consumer Goods and Services, Composites