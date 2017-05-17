SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Igneous Systems, the company that designed the industry's first secondary storage to handle massive file systems, has been recognized by Gartner as a 2017 Cool Vendor in Storage Technologies. Igneous Hybrid Storage Cloud offers the convenience of cloud, including remote management, behind customers' firewalls.

According to the Gartner Cool Vendors report(1), "Managing data growth and supporting the business demands of providing storage have been the top concern of I&O leaders responsible for storage for the past three years. Sadly, current deployments and practices have done little to address this top pain point. The market is looking for solutions that can make significant, not incremental, gains in addressing what is becoming a more pronounced and more expensive issue."

"We continue to see enterprises struggle with protecting and managing unstructured data across billions of files and hundreds of file systems," said Kiran Bhageshpur, CEO of Igneous Systems. "We are excited to be included in the Gartner Cool Vendor Report."

Igneous Hybrid Storage Cloud

Igneous Hybrid Storage Cloud provides enterprise datacenters a consolidated secondary storage tier with cloud agility, scalability, and economics. Igneous remotely manages on-premises cloud infrastructure, including all monitoring, troubleshooting, and non-disruptive software updates.

The infrastructure scales horizontally from 100 terabytes (TB) to 100 petabytes (PB) and utilizes innovative RatioPerfect™ architecture consisting of distributed nano-servers that make the infrastructure resilient to hardware failures. This cloud-like architecture enables Igneous to offer cloud economics in the enterprise datacenter.

Unlike traditional storage equipment, Igneous Hybrid Storage Cloud features an integrated serverless computing environment designed for data-centric applications.

It also features integrated backup and archive applications designed to seamlessly integrate with enterprise NAS and optionally tier file data to public cloud. Integrated search capabilities are built directly into the infrastructure and thus require no separate backup catalogs to manage or protect. Unlike legacy backup or archiving systems, Igneous Hybrid Storage Cloud is specifically designed for massive file systems managing billions of files.

Get the full Gartner Cool Vendor report here: http://www.igneous.io/igneous-gartner-cool-vendor

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Igneous Systems

Igneous Systems is a Seattle-based, venture-backed company that designed the industry's first secondary storage to effortlessly handle massive file systems. The company holds 12 patents in the United States and won a 2016 Red Herring Top 100 North America award for being one of the country's most exciting and promising startups. For more information, visit www.igneous.io. Follow us on Twitter @IgneousIO and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/igneous.

