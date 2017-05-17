MELBOURNE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 --First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: FCHS) ("FCHS," "First Choice" or the "Company"), one of the nation's only non-physician-owned, publicly traded healthcare services companies focused on the delivery of total musculoskeletal solutions with an emphasis on Orthopaedics and spine care, today announced that the Company has engaged international IR specialists MZ Group to lead a new strategic investor relations and financial communications program.

First Choice welcomes its partnership with MZ Group, the largest independent IR firm in the world. Over the course of the next several weeks, MZ Group will work closely with First Choice management to develop and execute a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the company's visibility amongst investors. This structured campaign will be augmented by the company's recent business success, evidenced by the rapidly growing Average Patient Value (APV) and accompanying revenue growth.

First Choice provides a fully integrated, non-physician-owned, healthcare delivery platform. The clear value proposition, which guides patients through all facets of care, while allowing doctors to free themselves from the hassle of private practice administration, has been a key driver behind the continued revenue growth.

President of MZ Group North America, Ted Haberfield commented, "MZ Group is excited to have the opportunity to partner with a healthcare visionary like First Choice. After completing comprehensive due diligence, we're convinced that First Choice is at an inflection point regarding market awareness, market traction, and market share growth. First Choice provides a clear value proposition to both its patients and its world class team of providers. This profitable, scalable growth trajectory creates a compelling story to share with the investment community. We are proud to be working with First Choice and feel the company fits well into our portfolio of partner companies."

"Taking both our continued growth and future catalysts into account, we are now ready to engage U.S. investors and have decided to partner with MZ Group to expand and strengthen our investor relations program," said First Choice Chairman, President and CEO, Chris Romandetti. "MZ Group provides the reach and established track record we need to develop relationships with the retail and institutional investors who are seeking quality companies with notable growth potential. We're confident that as we continue to execute upon our growth plans, we can create substantial value for our shareholders."

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) is implementing a defined growth strategy aimed at expanding its network of non-physician-owned medical centers of excellence, which concentrate on treating patients in the following specialties: Orthopaedics, Spine Surgery, Neurology, Interventional Pain Management and related diagnostic and ancillary services in key expansion markets throughout the Southeastern U.S. Serving Florida's Space Coast, the Company's flagship integrated platform currently administers over 100,000 patient visits each year and is comprised of First Choice Medical Group, The B.A.C.K. Center and Crane Creek Surgery Center. For more information, please visit www.myfchs.com, www.myfcmg.com, www.thebackcenter.net and www.cranecreeksurgerycenter.com.

About MZ Group

MZ, founded in 1999, combines capital markets intelligence, global investor targeting, IR technology, corporate governance, media and corporate communication and IR consulting, providing comprehensive programs that successfully build and manage shareholder value. With a team of highly experienced senior professionals and an integrated service portfolio, MZ ensures that companies are provided with the right tools and strategies to interact effectively with the investment community and the media, successfully conveying the investment message. MZ's market intelligence, advisory and tactical support activities for investor relations and corporate communications programs are underpinned by a comprehensive IT infrastructure, allowing companies to rapidly achieve global standards of best practices. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

