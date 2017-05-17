FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Dataguise, a leader in sensitive data governance, today announced that DgSecure has been recognized in the 2017 TechXLR8 Awards as a finalist in the category of security and compliance. The awards, presented by Informa Magazine, focus on technologies that power the connected future and will cover a range of IT and business categories. The winners will be announced June 13-15, 2017 in London.

The TechXLR8 awards offer a platform to celebrate outstanding contributions in converging areas of technology. The award categories have been designed to showcase both research & development and solution providers leading the way in several areas, including IoT, Cloud, and artificial intelligence. With comprehensive security and compliance capabilities, Dataguise DgSecure is a next-generation sensitive data governance solution driven by machine learning that is dynamic and adaptable to changing IT environments and threat landscapes. DgSecure was selected by TechXLR8 judges for supporting a wide range of regulatory mandates, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), across multiple platforms, on premises and in the cloud.

With the GDPR deadline approximately 12 monthly away, organizations are acting now to achieve compliance with the regulation, which impacts all organizations that control or process the data of European Union citizens. GDPR replaces the Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC and is designed to harmonize data privacy laws across Europe, to protect and empower all EU citizens' data privacy, and to reshape the way organizations across the region approach this important responsibility.

DgSecure provides a policy-driven approach and consistent procedures across data stores for total security and compliance of data at the source, in-flight, and at rest. With the additional flexibility to allow individual business units sharing a data resource, such as a Hadoop cluster, to set their own policies for their data, enterprises can have centralized policy control and/or decentralized control with broad policy guidance from a centralized interface. Additionally, Dataguise DgSecure accomplishes this with data on premises, in the cloud, and in hybrid environments.

"The detection, protection, monitoring, and auditing of sensitive data on an ongoing basis provides clear visibility across an organization's data infrastructure and will be critical to ensuring compliance with GDPR," said JT Sison, VP, Marketing and Business Development. "Without this insight, there is significant risk of data breaches and the real possibility of a compliance violation and EUR 20 million penalty. We appreciate this recognition by TechXLR8 of our advances, and look forward to supporting organizations globally to comply with this new regulation."

About Dataguise

Dataguise gives data-driven enterprises a simple, powerful solution for global sensitive data governance. DgSecure by Dataguise precisely detects, protects, audits, and monitors sensitive data across the enterprise, on premises and in the cloud. Delivering a single, dashboard view of sensitive data security, policies, access, and trends, DgSecure gives IT and business leaders the insights they need to manage risk and compliance while maximizing the value of information assets. The company is proud to secure the data of many Fortune 500 companies committed to responsible data stewardship. To learn more, visit: www.dataguise.com.

