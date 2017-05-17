VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Future Farm Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Future Farm") (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, FFM Consulting Services, LLC, a California limited liability company, has engaged CFN Media to produce short films of its extraction and cultivation facilities as they extract and grow cannabis in California this week.

CFN Media Group ("CFN Media", "CannabisFN"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, today announced it will be filming Future Farm's cannabis extraction and state-of-the-art LED grow facilities in greater Los Angeles, California over the next two weeks. The film production will explore the Company's equipment and operational expertise in growing cannabis and extracting to produce oils and edibles. Once edited the video will be uploaded onto the Company's website and widely distributed online.

"We are excited to be working with Future Farm Technologies on this real-time film project," said Frank Lane, President of CFN Media. "Investors will see first-hand the depth of impact Future Farm Technologies is making on cannabis cultivation, production and consumables."

"As we are rapidly moving into production we thought it important to share this milestone with our loyal and valued investor base," comments Bill Gildea, CEO of Future Farm Technologies. "As we continue moving further along into production, we are now having discussions with dispensaries and distributors to purchase our oils and flower."

For further information, contact William Gildea, Director, at 617.834.9467.

About Future Farm

The Company's business model includes developing and acquiring technologies that will position it as a leader in the evolution of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) for the global production of various types of plants. Future Farm provides scalable, indoor CEA systems that utilize minimal land, water and energy regardless of climate, location or time of year and are customized to grow an abundance of crops close to consumers, therefore minimizing food miles and its impact to the environment. The Company holds an exclusive, worldwide license to use a patented vertical farming technology that, when compared to traditional plant production methods, generate yields up to 10 times greater per square foot of land. The contained system provides many other benefits including seed to sale security, scalability, consistency due to year-round production, cost control, product safety and purity by eliminating environmental variability.

The Company is also in the business of designing and distributing LED lighting solutions utilizing the COB and MCOB technology. The Company is focused on delivering cost efficient lighting to North America via advanced e-commerce sites the Company owns and operates. LEDCanada.com which caters to B2B customers is a supplier of the newest and highest demand LED solutions. The Company also owns and operates COBGrowlights.com which caters to both large and small agriculture green houses and controlled cultivation centers.

