Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, today announced the extension of the new industry-standard low-profile package for mid-power inverters by a sixpack configuration. Engineered mainly for industrial drives, solar power, and UPS applications, the VINcoPACK E3 raises the performance bar with its superior efficiency and reliability.

Following the VINcoDUAL E3, the new 1200 V sixpack module VINcoPACK E3 features SLC (SoLid Cover) technology, which combines an insulated metal baseplate and direct potting resin to achieve both high thermal and high power cycling capability. This module is also equipped with the latest low-loss IGBT M7 chips and achieves high power density.

The new VINco E3 line contains the half-bridge VINcoDUAL E3, this new sixpack VINcoPACK E3 and PIM configuration are due to follow.

Vincotech an affiliated company within the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops and manufactures subsystems and electronic components and provides manufacturing services that help customers master complex challenges in electronics integration. Vincotech's extensive portfolio encompasses standard and tailored solutions, engineering services, and technical support for customers worldwide. These products and services contribute to sustainable, environmentally sound solutions that help modern society embrace mega-trends and explore new avenues. With approximately 500 employees worldwide, backed by vast experience and a long history in electronics integration, Vincotech leverages these assets to help customers achieve maximum market success. To learn more about Vincotech, please visit www.vincotech.com.

