flowANPFC 0 featuring innovative new three-phase power factor correction

Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, today announced the release of the flowANPFC 0, a new symmetric PFC module aimed to help vendors step up efficiency and drive down costs. This ultra compact module packs a lot of power into a petit housing. Offering impressive performance at a remarkably low price, the flowANPFC 0 line goes a long way towards cutting manufacturers' overall system costs.

These modules feature a unique PFC topology for three-phase applications that deliver 10 to 30 kW. Equipped with the latest high-speed, 650 V IGBT chip technologies, flowANPFC 0 modules can serve to attain switching frequencies up to 75 kHz. Integrated NTCs monitor temperature and built-in snubbing capacitors improve EMC.

The new flowANPFC 0 modules come in compact, low-inductive flow 0 housings 12 mm in height. Press-fit pins and phase-change material are available on request. Both make assembly much easier, and the phase-change material also improves thermal performance.

To learn more about flowANPFC 0 modules, please visit: www.vincotech.com/flowANPFC-0

To see currently available products and select the best module for a given application, visit: https://www.vincotech.com/products/by-topology.html

Vincotech is a trademark of Vincotech Holdings S.à.r.l.

ABOUT VINCOTECH

Vincotech an affiliated company within the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops and manufactures subsystems and electronic components and provides manufacturing services that help customers master complex challenges in electronics integration. Vincotech's extensive portfolio encompasses standard and tailored solutions, engineering services, and technical support for customers worldwide. These products and services contribute to sustainable, environmentally sound solutions that help modern society embrace mega-trends and explore new avenues. With approximately 500 employees worldwide, backed by vast experience and a long history in electronics integration, Vincotech leverages these assets to help customers achieve maximum market success. To learn more about Vincotech, please visit www.vincotech.com.

