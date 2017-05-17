Real chip-level multiple sourcing

Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, today announced the release of six new product families powered by IGBT M7 chips. Featuring sixpack, PIM and half-bridge topologies, these new modules deliver the dual benefits of superior performance and multiple sourcing to minimize customers' supply chain risks.

Featuring new ultra-thin wafer processing technology and optimized cell design, IGBT M7 (7th-gen Mitsubishi) chips achieve very low VCEsat to reduce static losses by 20%. With the new RFC (relaxed field of cathode) diodes and suppressed snap-off recovery, engineers will find it far easier to optimize the inverter's EMC and cut overall system costs. The IGBT M7 chips are housed in the industry-standard flow, MiniSKiiP® and the new VINco E3 packages.

These modules are designed to enable manufacturers in the motion control market to come up with flexible, scalable inverter designs. This initial release is for 1200 V applications with a power range of 75 A to 690 A. Modules for currents ranging below 75 A will soon follow.

Sample modules may be sourced on demand from our usual channels.

ABOUT VINCOTECH

Vincotech an affiliated company within the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops and manufactures subsystems and electronic components and provides manufacturing services that help customers master complex challenges in electronics integration. Vincotech's extensive portfolio encompasses standard and tailored solutions, engineering services, and technical support for customers worldwide. These products and services contribute to sustainable, environmentally sound solutions that help modern society embrace mega-trends and explore new avenues. With approximately 500 employees worldwide, backed by vast experience and a long history in electronics integration, Vincotech leverages these assets to help customers achieve maximum market success. To learn more about Vincotech, please visit www.vincotech.com.

