Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, today announced the launch of the new flowSOL 0 BI (TL). Efficient, reliable and robust, this module is perfect for single-phase solar and power supply applications.

This innovative new module features a combination booster and H6.5 configuration engineered to enable three-level operation. A smart alternative to conventional solutions, it brings big benefits to solar applications, for example, by achieving higher efficiency and reducing the filtering effort required for two-level topologies. The flowSOL 0 BI (TL) module is rated for 650 V 20 A and its chipset is optimized for 25 kHz.

Packaged in the low-inductive 35 x 37 mm flow 0 housing, this module's shorter turn-on and turn-off delay times facilitate controlling and reduce design effort.

ABOUT VINCOTECH

Vincotech an affiliated company within the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops and manufactures subsystems and electronic components and provides manufacturing services that help customers master complex challenges in electronics integration. Vincotech's extensive portfolio encompasses standard and tailored solutions, engineering services, and technical support for customers worldwide. These products and services contribute to sustainable, environmentally sound solutions that help modern society embrace mega-trends and explore new avenues. With approximately 500 employees worldwide, backed by vast experience and a long history in electronics integration, Vincotech leverages these assets to help customers achieve maximum market success. To learn more about Vincotech, please visit www.vincotech.com.

