Jabre Capital Adopts Broadridge's Integrated Order Management, Portfolio Management, and Risk Management Solution

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc . (NYSE: BR) announced that Jabre Capital Partners, the global multi-strategy asset management company, has chosen Broadridge's integrated trading, portfolio management, and risk management platform to help manage their front, middle and back-office operations.

Jabre will deploy Broadridge's investment operations platform to manage its sophisticated, multi-asset funds. Broadridge's fully integrated solution will enable Jabre to streamline and automate workflow around a complex array of traded instruments. Introducing these capabilities can help Jabre meet its pre- and post-trade compliance requirements while providing seamless connectivity to brokers and EMS platforms, and facilitating effective portfolio management and reporting. In addition, Jabre will have access to market and credit risk analysis through Value at Risk (VAR) and stress testing scenarios.

"We were seeking to replace our existing, locally installed systems with a new robust infrastructure that facilitated order management, portfolio management and risk management in a single platform," said James Cleary, Chief Operating Officer at Jabre Capital. "It was key for us to have a system that is scalable and flexible to evolve with our business. Having done extensive due diligence in searching for the right solution, we found that the Broadridge service met these criteria and offered a comprehensive set of functions and reporting that we needed through a single platform, while also reducing operational risk and increasing cost efficiency across our business."

"Broadridge is pleased to be working with such a long established and highly regarded hedge fund as Jabre Capital. Given recent regulatory changes and the challenging markets in which asset managers are now operating, we are increasingly seeing established groups replace their current infrastructure to ensure that they are appropriately equipped with an integrated, scalable and future-proof portfolio management solution," said Mike Thrower, Managing Director, Head of EMEA Sales for Broadridge. "Broadridge's success in serving asset managers in Europe comes from more than just a strong technology offering - it is also due to our mature local hosting and support model, which, in combination with our global reach and scalability, is a powerful differentiator."

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) is the leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions for broker-dealers, banks, mutual funds and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 90 percent of public companies and mutual funds in North America, and processes more than $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs approximately 10,000 full-time associates in 16 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

