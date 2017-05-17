VINcoNPC X12 optimized for three-level topologies to simplify busbar design

Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, today announced the launch of a remarkably powerful, ultra efficient neutral-point clamped module, the VINcoNPC X12. Housed in a low-inductive package and featuring the latest IGBT M7 chips, this NPC module achieves outstanding power density and 99% efficiency, thereby enabling engineers to downsize their applications' footprint.

Rated for 2400 V 1800 A and for up to 1 MW, the new VINcoNPC X12 is optimized for three-level topologies to simplify busbar design. Its superior design and symmetrical layout serve to share current uniformly and distribute temperature evenly to extend component life.

The new module is packaged in the low-inductive VINco X12 housing measuring 323 x 129.2 x 16 mm.

Samples may be sourced on demand from our usual channels.

Learn more about this NPC module for three-level topologies at www.vincotech.com/VINcoNPC-X12.

To see Vincotech's entire range of power modules, please visit: http://www.vincotech.com/products.

ABOUT VINCOTECH

Vincotech an affiliated company within the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops and manufactures subsystems and electronic components and provides manufacturing services that help customers master complex challenges in electronics integration. Vincotech's extensive portfolio encompasses standard and tailored solutions, engineering services, and technical support for customers worldwide. These products and services contribute to sustainable, environmentally sound solutions that help modern society embrace mega-trends and explore new avenues. With approximately 500 employees worldwide, backed by vast experience and a long history in electronics integration, Vincotech leverages these assets to help customers achieve maximum market success. To learn more about Vincotech, please visit www.vincotech.com.

