New, fully integrated systems to include data reporting and visualization, reproduction of assay workflows, ELN and registration tools

Dotmatics, a leading provider of scientific informatics solutions and services to the life sciences industry, today announces that Domainex, a small-molecule therapeutics company that provides integrated drug research services to global pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic partners, has signed a multi-year agreement.

Domainex will leverage Dotmatics' software to analyse and share valuable scientific data across the full range of its offerings, from protein expression through to pre-clinical candidate delivery. Specifically, Domainex will use several key bioinformatics solutions from the Dotmatics 5.0 suite including Browser, Studies, Vortex, Studies Notebook, Register, Inventory, Cascade, Elemental and Biologics Inventory. This state-of-the-art software will be used to provide seamless interconnectivity of biological and chemical competences, to minimise cycle timelines and providing its clients with a more efficient service.

"It is great knowing that our investment in the Dotmatics software platform will directly benefit our clients by creating a visual interface capturing data and enabling project decision making in a just-in-time manner," said Tom Mander, Domainex COO. "It brings together the innovative and high quality protein expression, hit generation and medicinal chemistry services we offer. This agreement is a natural development of our collaborative working relationships, and we are confident that our two companies will continue to work together in a very positive way for the benefit of our clients."

"Domainex selected Dotmatics because their software is a unique and comprehensive fit with our Biology and Chemistry requirements including the reproduction of assay workflows, data reporting and visualization, and the adoption of electronic lab notebooks," said Trevor Perrior, Domainex CSO. "We have a history of successfully working with Dotmatics and their ability to integrate seamlessly with our existing systems while providing in-depth, scientifically-advanced software made them the clear choice."

"It is great knowing that our software will help advance Domainex's innovate work in COPD drug research, epigenetics research, medicinal and computational chemistry services, protein expression and cell based and biochemical assay development offerings," said Dotmatics' Chief Executive Officer Steve Gallagher, PhD. "This agreement is a natural progression of our working relationship and we are confident that our two companies will continue on a very positive path."

To learn more about the Dotmatics and Domainex partnership, please visit https://www.dotmatics.com/. Japan-based customers are encouraged to attend the Dotmatics User Group Meeting in Tokyo, May 17th or Osaka on May 19th where Domainex's Ray Boffey, Group Leader, Medicinal Chemistry, will be speaking about a CRO's perspective of Dotmatics Implementation.

About Domainex

Established in 2001 as a spin-out from University College London, Birkbeck College, and the Institute of Cancer Research, Domainex Ltd. is a Cambridge-based, privately-owned small-molecule therapeutics company that provides integrated drug research services to global pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic partners. Services cover a wide span of the drug research value chain, from disease target selection to pre-clinical candidate nomination. Domainex's services include recombinant protein expression and use of its proprietary technology platform, Combinatorial Domain Hunting to identify soluble protein fragments for structural biology and assay development. Hit finding activities encompass assay development and screening utilising its BioassayBuilder, FragmentBuilder and LeadBuilder platforms. The core of the service offering is undertaking multi-parameter medicinal chemistry optimisation of hits and leads under the mantra 'every compound counts', which can save up to 30% on the average industry time from target to candidate. For more information, please visit www.domainex.co.uk.

About Dotmatics

Dotmatics is a leading global scientific informatics software and services provider, delivering solutions tailored to the modern, highly collaborative and mobile scientific environments. The company provides solutions to several vertical markets, including the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academia, food and beverage, oil and gas and agrochemical industries. Dotmatics' enterprise solutions are flexible, scalable and configurable, providing effective scientific information management across entire organisations, from discovery research to development and early manufacturing. Dotmatics has significant expertise in scientific informatics, including database management for chemistry and biologics, electronic laboratory notebooks, chemical and biological registration, screening data management, SAR analysis, reporting, and visualisation. Dotmatics solutions are available for local or cloud deployment and supported on Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X and Linux. For more information, visit www.dotmatics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005151/en/

Contacts:

For Dotmatics:

Marla Kertzman, +1 209-852-9027

pr@dotmatics.com

or

For Domainex Ltd:

Dr. Thomas Mander MBA, +44 (0)1223 743174

Chief Operating Officer

tom.mander@domainex.co.uk

or

Sciad Communications

Deborah Cockerill, +44 (0)7930 317729

deborah@sciad.com