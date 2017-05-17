

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump had asked former F.B.I. director James B. Comey to drop a federal investigation into links between his ex-national security adviser and Russia, US media reported.



The explosive report was published by New York Times Tuesday citing a memo Comey purportedly wrote shortly after an Oval Office meeting he had with the President in February.



'I hope you can let this go,' the US president told Comey, according to the memo the newspaper released.



The White House has denied the report. 'The president has never asked Mr Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,' said a statement.



Flynn resigned on February 13. In his letter of resignation, the top official in charge of the nation's security said he had inadvertently briefed the vice-president-elect and others with incomplete information regarding his phone calls with the Russian ambassador to US before the Trump administration assumed power, and apologized to the President.



The Trump-Comey meeting was held on 14 February, and the latter wrote the memo detailing his conversation with Trump immediately after the meeting, New York Times reported, claiming it was based on two people who read the memo.



NY Times cites the memo as proof that Trump tried to directly influence the Justice Department and F.B.I. investigation into links between his associates and Russia.



This is the second media report in as many days that pits the US President in the shadow of suspicion over allegations of his Russian connection.



Washington Post had reported Monday that Trump divulged highly classified information to Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov when the latter met him at the White House last week.



The White House strongly refuted that allegation too, but a defiant Trump asserted that he has an 'absolute right' to do so.



