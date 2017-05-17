MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Valsoft, a company that specializes in the acquisition and development of vertical market software companies, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Creative Information Systems, an industry leader in the scale management software industry.

Creative Information Systems' flagship product, SMSTurbo, enables businesses to run successful attended and unattended scale operations and increase profitability and efficiency across their entire organization. SMSTurbo incorporates configurable software features, detailed reporting, and integration between scale indicators, SMSTurbo, and accounting systems to reduce manual effort and eliminate error-prone data processes. The software was developed with the flexibility to record industrial-scale transactions at truck scales, rail scales and floor scales, and is currently used in a wide variety of North American and international businesses, including aggregates, waste, recycling, agriculture, and mining.

Founded in 1984 by President Doug Manter and located in Manchester, Creative Information Systems provides scale management software solutions with a focus on NTEP approval and integration with leading accounting systems.

"The CIS journey started over 30 years ago and grew into a company serving thousands of users who trust our software to help run their business every day," said Doug Manter, founder and CTO of Creative Information Systems. "Building CIS to its present success has been a humbling experience. CIS has been near and dear to me, and I have absolute confidence and certainty there is no better home for CIS, its employees, and customers than in the hands of Valsoft," said Manter.

Founder Doug Manter will continue in his role as Chief Technology Officer, and Kevin St. John and Ted Chumas will maintain their roles as Chief Sales Officer and Chief Executive Officer of CIS, respectively. The entire team will continue to work out of the Manchester office. "I am excited to work with Valsoft to continue the growth of CIS," said Chumas.

"We've identified CIS as a powerhouse in the scale management industry with an excellent product and a dedicated management team," said Stephane Manos, Vice President at Valsoft. "We're excited to work with Ted, Doug and the team to continue their tradition of customer service excellence and take the business to new heights," said Manos.

Valsoft Corporation was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel assisted by Scott A. Stokes and Arvid Von Taube of RichMay in Boston. C.I.S. was represented by Peter F. Burger & Julie R. Morse of Orr & Reno, and Drew Ogden of Ascentage Advisors, LLC in New Hampshire.

