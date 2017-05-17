SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- IDdriven, Inc. (OTCQB: IDDR), developer of the new breed of Identity and Access Management solutions, issues the following statements on the recent WannaCry, or WannaCrypt, ransomware cyberattacks. The ransomware has infected more than 230,000 computers in nearly 150 countries by encrypting data on devices and blocking a user's access to the data until a fee is paid.

Like previous ransomware, the WannaCry attack was spread by phishing emails and propagated through computer networks that did not have recent security updates. The WannaCry ransomware locked the files of the infected device, rendering the files useless, unless a ransom was paid in bitcoins.

The companies that have been using cloud services to store their data still have their vital data safe and can restore their reformatted systems. IDdriven provides a cost-effective solution to secure cloud-based applications and data, while managing both internal and external access.

IDdriven CEO, Arend Verweij, said, "We urge storing data in the cloud which prevents data loss, coupled with our IDdriven Identity and Access (IAM) solution to protect cloud resources as well as on-premises. IDdriven IAM software provides security of vital documents by centrally managing access rights, certificates of entitlement and reporting."

Mr. Verweij concluded by stating, "Bottom line, it is almost impossible to keep a user from clicking on an attachment, or falling prey to a phishing email. To keep data safe, businesses should utilize the cloud and IDdriven IAM software to help protect critical data in the cloud by simplifying and centrally managing access rights"

About IDdriven

With its next-generation IDaaS program of the same name, IDdriven, Inc. is at the forefront of the new breed of Identity Management and Access Governance solutions. Taking the complexity and upfront costs out of implementation, IDdriven automates access security for vulnerable company assets by seamlessly integrating with the solutions from Microsoft, and other cloud providers like Amazon. Founded in 2013, IDdriven is headquartered in Sacramento, California. To learn more, visit: www.IDdriven.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond IDdriven's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) commercialization of our software program s, (ii) development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) industry competition, (iv) we may need to raise capital to meet business requirements. More detailed information about IDdriven and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward looking statements is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on our website and at www.sec.gov. IDdriven assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

IDdriven, Inc.

415.226.7773

investors@IDdriven.com



