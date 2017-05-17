OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- The bustling Yonge-Dundas neighborhood, a hub of tourism and entertainment in the heart of Downtown Toronto will soon be home to a vibrant and inviting new Boston Pizza restaurant at the corner of Yonge St. and Gerrard St., thanks to an unprecedented design project with retractable roof specialist OpenAire. This location will feature Boston Pizza's new design direction and bring new life to a historic 1873 building, located at 401 Yonge Street, by turning its top two floors into a unique destination where visitors will enjoy great casual dining in an open, outdoor-style atmosphere any time of year. Crowning the new restaurant design is a huge double-sloped, telescoping retractable skylight from OpenAire.

To create a design that matches the rest of the building's fusion of modern and nineteenth-century architecture, OpenAire has made an operable skylight 27 ft. x 49 ft. The structure is divided along its length into three sections, each measuring 16.4 feet long, which telescope under one another at the touch of a button. The result is a dynamic space that feels like the outdoors in warm weather, but still provides shelter and warmth when the weather turns rainy or cold. This inviting design feature is a first for Boston Pizza.

"Boston Pizza's new urban design concept completely transforms the look and feel of the brand and we are excited to roll out this contemporary new look to more Boston Pizza locations across the country," said Helen Langford, Senior Vice President, Food Services and Design, Boston Pizza International. "What makes this Yonge and Gerrard location even more special is the use of available space, made possible by the incredible OpenAire retractable roof design. I know our guests will appreciate being able to sit on the patio no matter what the weather in Toronto is calling for."

This one-of-a-kind Boston Pizza will add yet another innovative restaurant destination to the surrounding Downtown Toronto neighbourhood. The building sits directly across the street from the sophisticated Carlu, a unique Toronto landmark; and Aura, the tallest condominium building in the country. Just blocks away are Yonge-Dundas Square, the Eaton Centre, Ryerson University and University of Toronto, making this one of the most prime locations for a restaurant in the city. With OpenAire's bold, custom-crafted telescoping roof and the building's fashionable metropolitan design, this unique-styled Boston Pizza location is sure to amaze thousands of guests and keep them coming back for more.

OpenAire has been designing and manufacturing beautiful, high-quality, retractable roof structures and skylights for 28 years. We bring unique designs to life from concept to installation, transforming buildings into sunlit spaces that customers love. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, OpenAire is approaching 1,000 projects throughout North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Some of our projects include unique and inviting restaurant skylights and enclosures, such as the Rooftop Bar at the Refinery Hotel in New York NY (which achieved the #1 ranking in the 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Hotel Rooftop Bar 2015); the Crooked Cue Pool Hall and Pub in Toronto ON; Gusto 101 in Toronto ON; the WaTiki Brown Rock Restaurant in Rapid City SD; LOCAL Public Eatery in Toronto ON; The Beer Garden at Ballpark Village in St. Louis MO; Goose Island's Beer Bridge at Fourth Street Live in Lexington KY; Restoration Hardware's "RH Gallery" courtyard in Chicago IL; and Pizza Express in Jersey Isle UK. More restaurant projects are currently under construction, including the Hyatt House rooftop lounge in Jersey City NJ; MOXY in Washington D.C; Barcelona Tavern in Toronto ON; and Landing Group in Toronto ON. To learn more about OpenAire Inc., visit http://www.openaire.com/ and follow us on Twitter. For more details on this project, please e-mail sales@openaire.com.

