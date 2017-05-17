TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CDB)(OTCQX: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") and its joint venture partner, High Power Exploration Inc. ("HPX"), a private mineral exploration company indirectly controlled by mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland's Ivanhoe Industries, LLC, are pleased to announce that ongoing drilling at the Alacran Project in Colombia, has continued to encounter high grade copper-gold mineralization.

Recent drill holes have recorded mineralized intercepts of up to 184 metres, many with gold and copper mineralization that are significantly higher than the grades used in the preliminary Inferred Mineral Resource statement with the potential to expand the resource envelope.

Drilling also has resulted in an enhanced understanding of the structural controls to the mineralization, providing good targets for future drilling. In addition, drilling has confirmed additional intersections of the carbonate base metals (CBM) veins, which host the bonanza-grade gold mineralization previously intersected in hole ACD036 (see January 23, 2017 news release).

Highlights

(refer to Table 1 for complete drilling results)

-- ACD037: -- 34 metres @ 0.94% copper and 0.28 g/t gold (1.15% CuEq; from 68 metres), including: -- 8 metres @ 2.35% copper, 0.55 g/t gold (2.77% CuEq; from 76 metres) -- ACD040: -- 122 metres @ 0.55% copper and 0.22 g/t gold (0.72% CuEq; from 40 metres), including: -- 12 metres @ 2.01% copper, 0.81 g/t gold (2.63% CuEq; from 82 metres) -- ACD041: -- 184 metres @ 0.46% copper and 0.28 g/t gold (0.67% CuEq; from 6 metres), including: -- 12 metres @ 1.04% copper, 2.44 g/t gold (2.90% CuEq; from 16 metres) and 2 m @ 9.82 g/t gold, 1.57% copper from 18 metres -- ACD047: -- 128 metres @ 0.80% copper and 0.24 g/t gold (0.98% CuEq; from 0 metres), including: -- 34 metres @ 1.43% copper, 0.38 g/t gold (1.72% CuEq; from 74 metres) -- ACD050: -- 42 metres @ 0.55% copper and 1.25 g/t gold (1.51% CuEq; from 76 m), including: -- 18 metres @ 0.98% copper, 1.50 g/t gold (2.12% CuEq; from 20 metres) -- 2 metres @ 11.15 g/t gold, 1.32% copper from 78 metres and 2 metres @ 7.36 g/t gold, 1.56% copper -- ACD057: -- 114 metres @ 0.59% copper and 0.16 g/t gold (0.71% CuEq; from 0 metres), including: -- 8 metres @ 2.66% copper, 0.51 g/t gold (3.05% CuEq; from 106 metres) -- ACD058: -- 28 metres @ 1.55% copper and 0.58 g/t gold (1.89% CuEq; from 214 metres), including: -- 6 metres @ 4.67% copper, 1.67 g/t gold (5.45% CuEq; from 214 metres) -- 2 metres @ 3.4 g/t gold, 8.89% copper (from 216 metres)

Mario Stifano, President and CEO of Cordoba, commented: "Drilling at Alacran continues to identify near surface high grade copper-gold mineralization with additional CBM veins intersected in multiple holes over a 400 metre structural trend, indicating potential to identify additional bonanza grade zones and veins. Our geological understanding of the multiple mineralizing events and structural interpretation at Alacran is improving with visible gold recently intersected in drill hole ACD063, with assays pending. With strong community support, the Company is now positioned to drill deep holes around the artisanal mine workings to identify the source of the higher-grade gold and copper mineralization and target additional CBM veins at Alacran."

Gold-rich zones at the Alacran project are associated with CBM (carbonate base-metal) style veining that has a zinc-gold association and is interpreted to be a later event overprinting the copper-gold mineralization. Recent drilling analysis has shown that a north-south striking, steeply west-dipping, diorite dyke has been noted in a number of holes. This dyke appears to have a very strong correlation with high grade Cu-Au replacement mineralization and also appears to have a close affinity with high grade gold, such as the bonanza gold grade reported previously in ACD036 (0.90 meters @ 4,440 g/t gold, 10.25% copper, 24.70% zinc and 347 g/t silver). A direct magmatic-related association between high-grade copper-gold, and potentially the gold-zinc CBM veining, adds additional potential high-grade drill targets over a considerable strike length of the Alacran known mineralization.

The relationship of this dyke to mineralization is outlined in Figure 2, where additional high-grade gold has been intersected in ACD041 (2 metres @ 9.82 g/t gold, 1.57% copper), in ACD050 (2 metres @ 11.15 g/t gold, 1.3% copper and 2 metres @ 7.36 g/t gold, 1.56% copper) and ACD58 (2 metres @ 3.4 g/t gold, 8.89% copper). There is potential to follow this body down dip to the west for additional replacement-style mineralization. Another primary control on late high-grade gold mineralization at Alacran is a NNE striking fault corridor which appears to control a series of en-echelon CBM style veins (as seen in ACD036). The gold in these veins is coarse and highly "nuggety", but values typically return in excess of 5 g/t gold.

Diamond drilling, aided through detailed structural interpretation of previously intersected CBM style mineralization, will target these zones in the ongoing drill program at the Alacran project.

Discussion

Twenty-two drillholes have been completed at the Alacran project that focused on lateral extensions and continuity of copper-gold mineralization related to higher-grade zones between drill sections that to date, are drilled on approximately 100 metre spaced drill fences. Drilling was concentrated on the northern parts of the known copper-gold mineralization, some of the key results are discussed below.

On Section 855825mN one drillhole was collared to test obliquely to the south the continuity of copper-gold mineralization between sections.

-- ACD047 intersected 128 metres @ 0.80% copper and 0.24 g/t gold (0.98% CuEq) from surface and demonstrated higher than average grades for both copper and gold from surface over a significant interval.

On Section 855680mN,

-- ACD058 was drilled obliquely to the south to test the continuity of copper-gold between sections and successfully intersected a number of copper-gold rich zones that are significantly higher than the preliminary resource grades for both copper and gold. These are outlined in Table 1 and include: -- 80 metres @ 0.43% copper and 0.22 g/t gold (0.60% CuEq) from 114 metres -- including 4 metres @ 1.38% copper and 0.50 g/t gold (1.76% CuEq) from 168 metres, -- 28 metres @ 1.55% copper and 0.58 g/t gold (1.89% CuEq) from 214 metres -- including 6 metres @ 4.67% copper and 1.67 g/t gold (5.45% CuEq) from 214 metres.

Section 855570mN, six drillholes were collared; some to test the up-dip extensions to the orebody on section and some drilled oblique to section, both north and south, to better determine the short distance variation in both copper and gold grades. The copper-gold mineralization remains open down-dip on section.

-- ACD050 was an oblique drillhole drilled to the south east to test the continuity of higher-grade copper-gold mineralization between section that successfully intersected multiple, large intervals of copper-gold mineralization as noted in Table 1, and include -- 42 metres @ 0.55% copper and 1.25 g/t gold (1.51% CuEq) from 76 metres. -- ACD041 was drilled to the west to better define structural controls of stratigraphy on copper-gold mineralization down-dip and successfully intersected a large interval of copper-gold mineralization that incorporated 184 metres @ 0.46% copper and 0.28 g/t gold (0.67% CuEq) from 6 metres and included a number of higher-grade intervals as outlines in Table 1 including: -- 12 metres @ 1.04% copper and 2.44 g/t gold (2.90% CuEq) from 16 metres, and -- 12 metres @ 1.09% copper and 0.20 g/t gold (1.24% CuEq) from 106 metres. -- Drillholes ACD052, ACD055 and ACD056 was a fan of drillholes testing the short distance variation of copper-gold grades and also was targeting interpreted CBM vein targets. Results are outlined in Table 1 and include: -- 42 metres @ 0.77% copper and 0.45 g/t gold (1.11% CuEq) from 78 metres (ACD052)

On Section 855440mN, three drillholes were collared to test the up-dip extensions of copper-gold mineralization to the east, copper-gold mineralization between drillholes ACD034 and ASA001 and an oblique drillhole to the north to test for continuity of copper-gold mineralization between sections.

-- ACD037 was an infill drillhole and intersected multiple zones of copper- gold mineralization with grades above the preliminary resource grades for both copper and gold as outlined in Table 1 including: -- 34 metres @ 0.94% copper and 0.28 g/t gold (1.15% CuEq) from 68 metres -- including 8 metres @ 2.35% copper and 0.55 g/t gold (2.77% CuEq) from 76 metres and -- 6 metres @ 1.06% copper and 0.47 g/t gold (1.42% CuEq) from 92 metres) -- ACD040 was an oblique drillhole oriented to the NE to test the continuity of copper-gold mineralization between sections where it intersected a large interval of copper-gold mineralization that included numerous internal intervals that are higher than the preliminary resource grades for both copper and gold as outlined in Table 1 and include: -- 122 metres @ 0.55% copper and 0.22 g/t gold (0.72% CuEq) from 40m -- including 8 metres @ 1.05% copper and 0.51 g/t gold (1.43% CuEq) -- and 12 metres @ 1.05% copper and 0.51 g/t gold (1.43% CuEq).

Section 855350mN was the southern-most section tested and where the most significant results were located, adding prospectivity for further advances to the south within the Alacran orebody. Three drillholes were collared to test for up-dip extensions of the copper-gold mineralization to the east, infill drilling between drillholes ASA002 and ACD023 and an oblique hole directed to the north-east to test for continuity of copper-gold mineralization between sections.

-- ACD053 was an infill drillhole with multiple intersections as outlined in Table 1, including: -- 62 metres @ 0.89% copper and 0.31 g/t gold (1.13% CuEq) from 55 m -- including 12 metres @ 1.12% copper and 0.65 g/t gold (1.62% CuEq) from 55 m) -- and 14 metres @ 2.03% copper and 0.30 g/t gold (2.26% CuEq) from 95 metres. -- ACD057 was collared obliquely to the north-east to test for continuity of copper-gold mineralization between sections where it intersected a significant large zone of copper-gold mineralization containing intervals at significantly higher copper and gold grades as reported in the preliminary resource estimate, intersections can be found in Table 1, they include -- 114 metres @ 0.59% copper and 0.16 g/t gold (0.71% CuEq) from 0 metres -- including 8 metres @ 1.71% copper and 0.13 g/t gold (1.81% CuEq) -- and 8 metres @ 2.66% copper and 0.51 g/t gold (3.05% CuEq).

Alacran Copper-Gold Project

The Alacran Copper-Gold project is located within the Company's San Matias Copper-Gold Project in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. The Alacran project is located on a topographic high in gently rolling topography, optimal for potential open-pit mining. Access and infrastructure are considered favourable. The Alacran initial, pit-constrained, Inferred Mineral Resource is 53.52 million tonnes at 0.70% copper and 0.37 g/t gold, or 0.95% copper equivalent (CuEq), including 7.37 million tonnes at 2.14% copper and 0.41 g/t gold above 1% copper (Cu) cut off (see news release dated January 5, 2017.

Alacran is approximately two kilometres southwest of the Company's Montiel porphyry copper-gold discovery, where drilling intersected 101 metres of 1.0% copper and 0.65 g/t gold, and two kilometres northwest of the Costa Azul porphyry copper-gold discovery, where drilling intersected 87 metres of 0.62% copper and 0.51 g/t gold. The copper-gold mineralization at Alacran is associated with stratabound replacement of a marine volcano-sedimentary sequence in the core of a faulted antiformal fold structure. The deposit comprises moderately to steeply-dipping stratigraphy that is mineralized as a series of sub-parallel replacement-style or skarn zones and associated disseminations. The copper-gold mineralization is composed of multiple overprinting hydrothermal events with the main ore phase comprised of chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite-pyrite that appears to overprint a large-scale early magnetite metasomatic event.

About San Matias Project

The San Matias Copper-Gold Project comprises a 20,000-hectare land package on the inferred northern extension of the richly endowed Mid-Cauca Belt in Colombia. The project contains several known areas of porphyry copper-gold mineralization, copper-gold skarn mineralization and vein-hosted, gold-copper mineralization. Porphyry mineralization at the San Matias Project incorporates high-grade zones of copper-gold mineralization hosted by diorite porphyries containing secondary biotite alteration and various orientations of sheeted and stockwork quartz-magnetite veins with chalcopyrite and bornite. The copper-gold skarn mineralization at Alacran is associated with stratabound replacement of a marine volcano-sedimentary sequence. The nature of mineralization encountered at San Matias is similar to other large high-grade copper-gold deposits.

Technical Information

The technical information has been reviewed, verified and compiled by Christian J. Grainger, Ph.D., a Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101. Dr. Grainger is a geologist with over 15 years in the minerals mining, consulting, exploration and research industries. Dr. Grainger is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM).

Copper-equivalent values have been calculated using a US$1,300 per ounce gold price and US$2.50 per pound copper price. All samples have been prepared and assayed at ALS laboratory in Medellin, Colombia with gold assays being carried out as 50-gram Fire-Assays with AAS finish and all trace elements and base metals being assayed using four Acid Digest with ICP-MS finish. Copper-equivalent values have been calculated using a US$1,350 per ounce gold price and US$2.20 per pound copper price. The company utilizes an industry-standard QA/QC program. HQ and NQ diamond drill-core is sawn in half with one-half shipped to a sample preparation lab. The remainder of the core is stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance and a portion of the samples are periodically checked for assayed result quality.

The Alacran preliminary Inferred Mineral Resource estimate was completed by Mining Associates Limited and reported by the Company on January 5, 2017, and is in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining (CIM) definition standards. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered to be too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Joint Venture Agreement

The San Matias Project is a joint venture between Cordoba and HPX, a private mineral exploration company founded by mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland. HPX has entered Phase Three of the Joint Venture Agreement, whereby HPX can earn a 65% interest in the San Matias Project by completing a feasibility study.

About High Power Exploration

HPX is a privately owned, metals-focused exploration company deploying proprietary in-house geophysical technologies to rapidly evaluate mineral prospects. The HPX technology cluster comprises systems for targeting, modelling, survey optimization, acquisition, processing and interpretation. HPX has a highly experienced board and management team led by Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Friedland, President Eric Finlayson, a former head of exploration at Rio Tinto, and co-chaired by Ian Cockerill, a former Chief Executive Officer of Gold Fields Ltd. For further information, please visit www.hpxploration.com.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects in Colombia. Cordoba has a joint venture with High Power Exploration on the highly prospective, district-scale San Matias Copper-Gold Project located at sea level with excellent infrastructure and near operating open-pit mines in the Department of Cordoba. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY,

Mario Stifano, President and CEO

Cordoba Minerals Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential of the Company's properties are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Table 1 - Significant intercepts from recent Alacran drilling

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- True Thickness HoleID From To Interval CuEq Cu Au Cut-off (approx % of (m) (%) (%) (g/t) (% CuEq) intercept width) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACD037 40 60 20 0.47 0.30 0.21 0.3% 90-100% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD037 68 102 34 1.15 0.94 0.28 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD037 76 84 8 2.77 2.35 0.55 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD037 92 98 6 1.42 1.06 0.47 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD037 110 146 36 0.57 0.49 0.11 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD037 160 188 28 0.56 0.47 0.11 0.3% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACD038 0 10 10 0.32 0.22 0.13 0.3% 90-100% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD038 28 90 62 0.62 0.51 0.14 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD038 110 116 6 1.82 0.27 2.04 0.3% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACD040 40 162 122 0.72 0.55 0.22 0.3% 70% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD040 60 68 8 1.00 0.65 0.46 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD040 82 90 8 1.43 1.05 0.51 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD040 98 110 12 2.63 2.01 0.81 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD040 170 194 24 0.48 0.36 0.15 0.3% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACD041 6 190 184 0.67 0.46 0.28 0.3% drilled down dip --------------------------------------------------------- ACD041 16 28 12 2.90 1.04 2.44 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD041 90 98 8 1.25 1.10 0.20 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD041 106 118 12 1.24 1.09 0.20 1.0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACD043 0 12 12 0.35 0.18 0.23 0.3% 90-100% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD043 114 122 8 0.34 0.33 0.02 0.3% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACD044 12 24 12 0.61 0.55 0.08 0.3% 80-90% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD044 32 50 18 0.70 0.62 0.11 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD044 36 40 4 1.44 1.26 0.24 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD044 100 122.9 22.9 0.92 0.73 0.26 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD044 118 122 4 1.50 1.38 0.17 1.0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACD045 48 88 40 0.54 0.48 0.08 0.3% 90-100% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD045 70 80 10 1.15 0.95 0.26 1.0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACD046 0 8 8 0.36 0.23 0.16 0.3% 90-100% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD046 36 58 22 0.79 0.66 0.17 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD046 38 44 6 1.96 1.80 0.21 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD046 68 76 8 0.45 0.39 0.07 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD046 90 98 8 0.39 0.32 0.08 0.3% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACD047 0 128 128 0.98 0.80 0.24 0.3% 80-90% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD047 20 36 16 1.26 1.22 0.05 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD047 74 108 34 1.72 1.43 0.38 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD047 114 126 12 1.13 0.87 0.34 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD047 146 186 40 0.66 0.52 0.18 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD047 152 158 6 1.10 0.91 0.25 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD047 168 172 4 1.24 1.04 0.26 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD047 224 232 8 0.32 0.18 0.18 0.3% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACD048 0 32 32 0.40 0.27 0.17 0.3% 90-100% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACD049 4 36 32 0.36 0.27 0.12 0.3% 80-90% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD049 58 108 50 0.82 0.61 0.29 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD049 62 66 4 1.62 1.15 0.62 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD049 72 76 4 1.66 1.20 0.60 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD049 82 86 4 1.29 0.96 0.43 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD049 116 124 8 1.22 0.96 0.34 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD049 116 126 10 1.10 0.86 0.32 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD049 134 208 74 0.45 0.36 0.11 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD049 216 252 36 0.43 0.36 0.08 0.3% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACD050 30 42 12 0.37 0.34 0.04 0.3% 80-90% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD050 56 66 10 1.50 0.22 1.68 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD050 58 62 4 2.97 0.31 3.52 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD050 76 118 42 1.51 0.55 1.25 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD050 100 118 18 2.12 0.98 1.50 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD050 126 130 4 3.29 2.68 0.80 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD050 126 158 32 0.84 0.71 0.17 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD050 152 156 4 1.28 1.06 0.29 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD050 166 194 28 1.10 0.87 0.31 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD050 168 174 6 1.15 0.82 0.44 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD050 182 194 12 1.60 1.28 0.41 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD050 236 244 8 1.01 0.74 0.35 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD050 238 242 4 1.44 1.06 0.50 1.0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACD051 26 120 94 0.64 0.53 0.14 0.3% 80-90% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD051 132 162 30 0.39 0.29 0.14 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD051 170 176 6 0.58 0.25 0.44 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD051 206 220 14 0.91 0.62 0.38 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD051 210 218 8 1.33 1.01 0.43 1.0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACD052 6 34 28 0.37 0.28 0.11 0.3% 80-90% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD052 48 70 22 0.50 0.29 0.28 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD052 78 120 42 1.11 0.77 0.45 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD052 106 118 12 2.09 1.43 0.87 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD052 128 150 22 1.01 0.80 0.28 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD052 130 138 8 1.68 1.27 0.53 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD052 180 192 12 0.36 0.29 0.10 0.3% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACD053 0 43 43 0.56 0.33 0.31 0.3% 90-100% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD053 55 67 12 1.62 1.12 0.65 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD053 55 117 62 1.13 0.89 0.31 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD053 95 109 14 2.26 2.03 0.30 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD053 127 147 20 0.40 0.32 0.10 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD053 155 163 8 0.39 0.33 0.08 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD053 173 203 30 0.46 0.39 0.09 0.3% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACD055 2 36 34 0.36 0.24 0.16 0.3% 90-100% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD055 54 62 8 0.33 0.27 0.08 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD055 74 110 36 0.63 0.45 0.23 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD055 88 102 14 1.04 0.79 0.34 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD055 122 196 74 0.72 0.53 0.25 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD055 128 146 18 1.25 0.94 0.41 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD055 178 186 8 1.13 0.80 0.44 1.0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACD056 0 12 12 0.32 0.24 0.10 0.3% 80-90% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD056 16 26 10 0.31 0.23 0.10 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD056 94 130 36 0.58 0.42 0.21 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD056 114 118 4 1.33 1.06 0.36 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD056 146 150 4 2.24 1.69 0.72 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD056 146 156 10 1.41 1.03 0.50 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD056 170 182 12 0.71 0.53 0.23 0.3% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACD057 0 114 114 0.71 0.59 0.16 0.3% 70% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD057 4 8 4 1.17 0.90 0.36 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD057 86 94 8 1.81 1.71 0.13 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD057 106 114 8 3.05 2.66 0.51 1.0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACD058 56 68 12 0.51 0.48 0.03 0.3% 50% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD058 114 194 80 0.60 0.43 0.22 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD058 168 172 4 1.76 1.38 0.50 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD058 180 186 6 1.36 1.16 0.27 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD058 214 242 28 1.89 1.55 0.58 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD058 214 220 6 5.45 4.67 1.67 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD058 228 240 12 1.14 0.86 0.36 1.0% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD058 256 314 58 0.42 0.30 0.17 0.3% --------------------------------------------------------- ACD058 306 310 4 1.57 1.16 0.55 1.0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- 0.3% CuEq cutoff with 6m maximum internal dilution and a 6m minimum width. -- 1.0% CuEq cutoff uses 4m maximum internal dilution and 4m minimum width. -- True width intervals of the mineralization are estimated in the rightmost column. -- Copper equivalent (CuEq) calculations assume a US$2.50/lb copper price and a US$1300/Oz gold price. -- For intercept calculations: sample assays of copper, gold and copper equivalent are all capped to 10% Cu, 10 g/t Au, and 10 % CuEq.

