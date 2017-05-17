Easy to use and ready to go, SaaS solution empowers organizations to centralize and streamline EHS processes to save time and money, engage employees, and improve program performance



Toronto, 2017-05-17 14:01 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medgate Inc., the global leader in enterprise-grade, SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) risk and information management solutions has introduced a new packaged solution that brings powerful EHS process automation capabilities to meet the business and program needs of mid-market organizations. This new solution brings 32 years of industry best practices into a rapidly deployed SaaS platform that is easy to use and ready to go for companies whose complexity of operations warrant enterprise-grade software, but require a solution designed for smaller scale operations.



To compete in today's ever-changing regulatory environment, organizations can no longer rely on spreadsheets, legacy applications or point solutions, particularly when demands continue to increase on already-stretched EHS resources.



Beyond the benefits of automation and risk mitigation, effective EHS programs are a competitive advantage. Until now, organizations looking to move to an advanced EHS software solution have found that although highly functional, some enterprise systems were too complex and costly for their needs. On the other hand, mid-market software simply offered 'less for less' or promised low cost and simplicity only to push a large configuration and customization burden onto the user.



This unmet market need is now addressed with Medgate's EHS Professional Edition.



"Medgate has grown to be the leader in serving enterprise-scale clients, but we began to see a major gap in the market for serving EHS professionals in mid-market organizations," said Medgate Director of Product Management, John Easton. "With our true SaaS platform, purpose-built workflows and rapid deployment approach, we saw an opportunity to bring the power of Medgate to an entirely new market. We studied the competitive landscape and have further refined the offering to bring something very unique for this market in Medgate's EHS Professional Edition."



Available immediately, the solution provides Medgate best practice workflows out-of-the-box, with simplified configurability to meet unique business needs. The solution covers:



-- Event Management -- Findings & Actions -- Audit & Inspections -- Risk Assessment -- Employee Portal for any device



Together, this powerful functionality enables a range of benefits that drive significantly stronger organizational performance.



Automation of core EHS processes



-- Ensure compliance, using auto-generated reports for OSHA, RIDDOR and many more -- Drive efficiency with powerful out-of-the-box workflows -- Leverage Medgate's expertise with pre-built reports -- Reflect the unique nature of your business with easily configurable forms and views -- Track KPIs in real-time and gain insights to improve business performance





Significant Time and Money Savings



-- Get up and running quickly with our expert implementation team and proven methodology -- Save time, reduce paperwork, and drive better performance -- Take advantage of our cloud-based SaaS software to reduce server and backup costs -- Host your EHS data securely at Medgate's data centers. Medgate is the only ISO 27001 certified EHS software vendor



Better Employee Engagement



-- Foster employee engagement with simplified access through the Medgate Portal -- Ensure user adoption with simplified, intuitive design -- Access anywhere, any time with mobile and offline functionality -- Find out what's really happening on the shop floor with easy event reporting for all employees



About Medgate



Medgate leverages its cutting-edge SaaS-based technology and broad EHSQ risk management solution to partner with organizations around the world to effect meaningful change in the way environmental, health, safety, and quality is managed. Medgate stands by its customers as they attain performance goals, reduce EHSQ risks, enhance corporate productivity, and create a healthier workforce. The company has received many accolades for its strong employee culture and outstanding growth rate including recognition as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, being named by Aon Hewitt as one of the Best Employers in Canada, and being awarded Best New Product of the Year by Environmental Protection.



