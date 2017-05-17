

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) said Wednesday that it filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California against FIH Mobile Ltd. and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., (together known as Foxconn), Pegatron Corp., Wistron Corp., and Compal Electronics Inc., the four manufacturers of all Apple iPhones and iPads sold worldwide, for breaching their license agreements and other commitments with Qualcomm and refusing to pay for use of Qualcomm's licensed technologies.



Qualcomm seeks an order that would require the defendants to comply with their long-standing contractual obligations to Qualcomm, as well as declaratory relief and damages.



Despite a long history of consistently paying royalties under their license agreements with Qualcomm, the manufacturers now are refusing to pay royalties on the Apple products they produce. While not disputing their contractual obligations to pay for the use of Qualcomm's inventions, the manufacturers say they must follow Apple's instructions not to pay.



The license agreements with the manufacturers in many cases were entered into before Apple sold its first iPhone and Apple is not a party to the agreements. Further, the defendants are continuing to pay Qualcomm royalties for use of Qualcomm's technology in non-Apple products, under the very same agreements that apply to the Apple products.



Qualcomm said it has already filed a separate claim against Apple for its unlawful interference with the license agreements between Qualcomm and these manufacturers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX