1.1B anonymous shoppers' activity, connected across 1.5M domains, and 20K merchants, reveals an individual's likelihood to purchase a category of product

Skimlinks, the leading content-to-commerce monetization platform, today announced that Audiences, the largest source of directly observed second-party shopper intent data, is now able to reveal purchase intent at the product category-level at scale. With this unique depth of insight, ecommerce retailers and brands (and their agencies) can target customers and prospects programmatically by the products they're actively seeking.

"Re-targeting solutions show ads to people after they click to a retailer's site. If you assume a one percent click-through rate on product links in publisher content, that means 99 percent of potentially interested consumers are ignored by re-targeting. However, Skimlinks' unique dataset, from our extensive shopping-focused publisher network, gives us visibility into purchase intent before a customer clicks through to a retailer's site," said Alicia Navarro, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Skimlinks. "Audiences by Skimlinks unlocks accurate 'pre-targeting' of the other 99 percent of potential customers for brands and retailers those who are currently inaccessible through re-targeting solutions. Advertisers can now materially widen the funnel of potential customers."

Through Audiences, Skimlinks offers data buyers unprecedented visibility into the entire customer journey, from inspiration to purchase. Skimlinks uses machine learning to process shopping intent signals in real-time, and makes predictions on what customers are likely to buy in the next few days, weeks, or months. Skimlinks has shopping predictions on ~600M customers, out of the 1.1B that are anonymously monitored. The remaining ~500M are demonstrably not currently in the market for any specific type of product.

"For data buyers today, scale is still important, but increased conversions and measurable performance are becoming key metrics. Shopping intent data that is granular and optimized towards achieving a conversion is going to delight advertisers more than broad and unspecific socio-demographic data, which has long been the industry norm," continued Navarro.

As customers interact with the digital world, their browsing and purchase behaviors foreshadow the likelihood of their next purchase. Not only does Audiences help advertisers find new customers via this data, it ensures ads are timely and relevant for individuals along their purchase journey. Skimlinks is constantly evaluating and validating its data to uncover these purchase indicators and ensure data buyers are providing the most accurate and actionable insights to advertisers.

About Skimlinks

Skimlinks has raised $23M in investment and is the leading, global content-to-commerce monetization platform. It works with 1.5M websites around the world, helping them monetize the product links in their content seamlessly, including newspapers (Mail Online, The New York Times, Telegraph) content networks (Time Inc., Hearst), and digital natives (BuzzFeed, Refinery29). As a result of monetizing the content-to-commerce journeys of 1.1B real shoppers globally, Skimlinks' has become the largest source of directly observed and collected second party data.

Founded in 2007 by Alicia Navarro and Joe Stepniewski, the company now has 85 employees across offices in London and New York. For more information, visit: https://skimlinks.com/ or follow us on Twitter @Skimlinks.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005347/en/

Contacts:

Pluck

Kate Gundry, 617-797-5174

Skimlinks@pluckpr.com