Wix Announces Launch of SEO Wiz Tool and Google Search Console Integration

NEW YORK, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) has announced the launch of SEO Wiz, which powers search optimization on Wix sites by creating a personalized plan to help users ensure that their websites are easily found online.

SEO Wiz provides easy step-by-step interactive walkthroughs, with personalized checklists of to-dos, to optimize every page of a Wix website. After entering information about the website and desired keywords, Wix will automatically determine the relevancy of the keywords and make customized recommendations. In addition to the user-friendly interface, SEO Wiz provides a comprehensive SEO analysis of any Wix site.

In developing SEO Wiz, Wix worked directly with the Google Search Console team to create a fast, easy and powerful solution for Wix users to index their sites. With a single-click from their Wix account, users can submit their website to be indexed and be notified as soon as it is completed. The integration also allows users to directly connect to Google Search Console and get detailed information about how their site is doing in Google Search.

"We know how important organic traffic is for Wix websites, especially businesses," said Sarig Reichert, Head of Wix Search Products. "We believe that Wix has the best SEO solution and with the new SEO Wiz, it is even easier for Wix users to set up their sites and get found online fast. The product integration with Google Search Console further advances the ability for our users to be found on the world's most popular search engine."

"It's been exciting to work closely with Wix on making sure that great content can be submitted to Google Search with one click in the SEO Wiz tool," said Michael Fink, Search Console Product Lead. "We'd like to expand this partnership model, following the remarkable success of the Wix collaboration."

Wix SEO Wiz Features:

Get Your Personalized SEO Plan: Just answer a few questions about your website, location and keywords and get your very own plan designed for your site's SEO.

Just answer a few questions about your website, location and keywords and get your very own plan designed for your site's SEO. Analyze keywords: Keyword analyzer shows the strength of your current keywords and suggests improvements.

Keyword analyzer shows the strength of your current keywords and suggests improvements. Step-by-step walkthroughs: Guides you through step-by-step instructions and a personalized plan for your website.

Guides you through step-by-step instructions and a personalized plan for your website. Index your site with one click: Submit an index request to Google in one click.

Submit an index request to Google in one click. Achievement updates: Easily track your performance. Track and share insights about your website ranking on search results.

Learn more about SEO Video: Learn more about how to up your ranking with helpful articles and videos: http://www.wix.com/wix-lp/seo-wiz

About Wix.com

Wix.com is a leading global software platform for small businesses to operate online with over 106 million registered users worldwide. Wix was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. Wix ADI, the Wix Editor and a highly curated App Market enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnepropetrovsk, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, and Vilnius.

