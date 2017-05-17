Following successful launch events in Milan, London, Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam and Augsburg, the new breakthrough ATM solution is now available in Eastern Europe

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions, today introduced the NCR SelfServTM 80 Series for banks and channel partners in Eastern Europe at a launch event in Warsaw. According to Retail Banking Research, NCR is the leading ATM manufacturer in Eastern Europe. With the new ATM family, NCR will build on this position by helping financial institutions redefine the banking experience and changing the way consumers interact with the ATM forever.

Invented 50 years ago, the ATM remains one of the most sustained innovations in the financial industry. As more and more bank customers have embraced smartphones as well as digital and online banking, ATMs today have to adapt to this new consumer reality. The new ATMs are mobile ready and feature a large, 19-inch multi-touch display, where consumers can swipe, pinch and zoom their way quickly through transactions.

"Even among the mobile first generation, the use of ATMs is rising and more than 50 percent of young adults use ATMs weekly," said Bartek Sliwa, managing director Central and Eastern Europe for NCR Financial Services. "So the ATM is the ideal touchpoint to integrate physical and digital banking channels to create the connected experience that customers are looking for today."

The modern design comes with fully customizable, color-coded media entry and exit indicators. Additionally, a unique 10-cassette cash dispense capability lowers cash replenishment costs. Paired with NCR's CxBanking software suite, the SelfServ 80 series unlocks amazing customer experiences across physical and digital banking channels.

The SelfServ 80 Series, which was recognized as an International Design Excellence Awards 2016 finalist, is available this year in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Poland as well as selected countries in Eastern Europe, and will continue to be rolled out globally in 2017-2018. Please contact NCR Sales for pricing information and details on local availability.

For additional materials including high-resolution product images, whitepapers, FAQs, please click here. To download the SelfServ 80 Series application on iOS, click here.

