Edison Investment Research: Edison Issues ADR Update on Yowie Group (YWRPY)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2017 / After experiencing a drop in sequential sales for the December quarter, Yowie (OTC PINK: YWRPY) returned to sequential sales growth in the March quarter. However, the company is taking a more modest approach to sales guidance to ensure it can fulfill customer (and investor) expectations. We are maintaining our revenue forecasts, but cutting our profitability estimates for FY17-19 due to higher than expected stock compensation costs in H117. Separately, on 27 February, Wayne Loxton tendered his resignation as executive chairman. With a strong senior team now in place, Loxton had hinted that he would eventually step back from an executive role, however we believed he would wait until FY18 once the publishing and other brand extension businesses had been launched.

At our initiation, Yowie's shares were discounting a terminal EBIT margin of 22% and sales growth of 70% in FY16-18. Since then, the number of shares has increased 43%, our FY18 revenue estimate has fallen by 16% and the Australian dollar has strengthened by 3%, which may explain a significant portion of the 63% drop in the ADR price since our initiation. A reverse DCF at the current price with a WACC of 10% implies compound average annual top-line growth from FY17 to FY19 of 52%, fading to terminal growth of 2% and an undemanding terminal EBIT margin of 15%. With US$29m in cash, no debt, strong gross margins and growing sales, we believe most of the risks are priced into the shares.

