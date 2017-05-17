Osceola Gold Inc.: Osceola Gold Reports Production Results

STEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2017 / Osceola Gold Inc. (OTC PINK: PYHH), a public company pursuing Gold and precious metal mining opportunities in the Osceola Gold mining district and surrounding area, is very pleased to announce that with production underway, the team has been successful in the processing of 60 tons of head ore which yielded 122.4 grams or 3.93 oz. of gold, coming to an average of 2.04 grams per ton.

Delighted with the results, Christopher Tarquinio, Chief Executive Officer, Osceola Gold Inc. stated: "We are over joyed with these results, but continue focused on the strengthening of our system to take on increased demands." Elaborating, Tarquinio continued: "We launched with the old trammel, and ultimately had to wash the 60 tons excavated a total of five times to capture that all the gold brought up." Immediately following, a meeting with the operations team ensued to review the results, and bring solutions to the table.

The situation has been resolved with the placement of an order for a larger 5x17 Double Deck El Jay Screen Deck which can process up to 150 tons per hour and wash them thoroughly the first time through, therefore enabling the mine to reach heightening productivity. The Screen plant is scheduled for delivery within the next couple days.

Mr. Tarquinio concluded: "Our team has torn down and finished preparations. We expect for production to be back in full swing by Friday, and continue to anticipate pleasing results upon continuation."

Please visit our newly revamped website: https://www.osceolagoldinc.com/

Mining in the Osceola District, White Pine County Nevada, was launched in the 1870's and continues to this day. Major efforts were put forth in the late 1800's, 1930's and 1970's with both lode and placer mining striking success with the removal of considerable amounts of gold. Studies conducted throughout these periods indicate economically viable amounts of gold in both the bedrock and the placer deposits that remain. For more information visit: http://www.nbmg.unr.edu/

About Osceola Gold: Osceola Gold Inc. is a public company listed on OTC Markets (OTC PINK: PYHH). The Company was formed to pursue Gold and precious metal mining opportunities in the surrounding area in the Osceola Gold mining district, located in White Pine County, Nevada; it is approximately 29 miles southeast of Ely. In addition to these claims. Osceola Gold Inc is leasing the mining rights to the Mav G mining claims, which run up the middle of a large alluvial fan which runs from Mary Ann Canyon into the Spring Valley. Osceola Gold Inc has also obtained all required permits.

