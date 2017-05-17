North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.: NADL - Q1 2017 earnings release date and conference call information

Hamilton, Bermuda, May 17, 2017 - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. is scheduled to release its first quarter 2017 results on Wednesday May 24, 2017.



Management will address highlights from North Atlantic Drilling's first quarter 2017 results in a conference call to be held at 11:00 a.m. EDT / 5:00 p.m. CEST on Wednesday May 24, 2017.



To listen to the management presentation of the results, the following options are available:



A. Webcast

In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this link. (http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/do6jdmqn)



B. Conference call

Call-in numbers:

International call: +44 (0) 20 3427 1913

UK Free call: +1 800 279 4977

US: +1 646 254 3363

US Free call: +1 877 280 1254

Norway: +47 2316 2787

Norway Free call: +47 800 56054



The participants will be asked for their name, company and conference code. The North Atlantic Drilling conference code is: 1816128



There will be a Q&A session subsequent to the presentation. Information on how to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.



In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please download the presentation material from www.nadlcorp.com (http://www.nadlcorp.com/).



If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity to listen to a replay on www.nadlcorp.com (http://www.nadlcorp.com/) (Investor Relations)



Participant list information required: Full name & company

