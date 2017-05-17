Global Chromatography Reagents Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2021 - Growing Food Safety Concerns - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Chromatography Reagents Market" report to their offering.

The global chromatography reagents market has been valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period, 2016-2021.

Chromatography is a separation technique that is used to separate solutes, by using chromatographic reagents. This technique is used in biochemical processes for the separation of chemical compounds and the development of pure drug components. In the petroleum sector, this technique is used to analyze complex mixtures of hydrocarbons. They are also used in food and beverage industry, cosmetics and environmental testing, and also as a diagnostic tool in academic research and forensics.

The chromatography reagents market is driven by the growing food safety concerns and the increased use of this technique in pharmaceutical and biotech companies for various medicines and innovations. Governments have increased their support by funding the manufacture and development of novel drugs. The major restraint for the market is the high-cost associated with the technique and the design used.

Some of the major companies in the chromatography reagents market are:



Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

GE Healthcare

Merck Millipore

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hamilton Company



