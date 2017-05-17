

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to rise Wednesday morning amid mounting geopolitical tensions and concerns about the turbulent Trump administration.



Trump's critics are having a field day with allegations that the president shared classified Israeli intelligence with Russia, just after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.



Reports have also surfaced that Trump asked Comey to end his investigation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



Stock futures are pointing lower, with analysts saying investors are fatigued by the constant missteps.



Meanwhile, North Korea is stepping up its nuclear program and long-range missile tests, prompting South Korean leader Moon Jae-in to say there is a 'high possibility' of conflict with the hermit kingdom.



Gold for June rose $10 to $1244 an ounce, its highest in two weeks.



