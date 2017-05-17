TARRYTOWN, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), a fully reporting "better-for-you" snack company, announced today that the Company has named Common Thread Collective (CTC) its online commerce partner.

Current CTC clients include Lululemon, Cardiff Skate Co., Axe Bat, The North Face, and QALO. Specializing in the active lifestyle consumer goods space, CTC combines branded content, social media, and influencers to drive awareness, brand affinity, transactions and revenues.

"We're very excited to be working with Jordan Palmer, and the team at CTC. After an extensive search, I don't think there could possibly be a better fit for us, and they were definitely our top choice," shared NightFood CEO Sean Folkson. "Their leadership team is made up of guys that have played sports at the highest levels, so you know they're competitors. But they also have a track record of taking consumer goods companies from very early stages to tens of millions in online revenue. We're confident they can do the same with NightFood."

Common Thread has helped their clients establish influencer and ambassador relationships with the likes of Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, 2-time American League MVP Mike Trout, 5-time major champion Phil Mickelson, 11-time World Surf League champion Kelly Slater, former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman, NFL Pro-Bowl QB Russell Wilson, and American League All-Star Mookie Betts.

"We love working with brands that are trying to bring something new to the marketplace, and NightFood is doing just that," said CTC Partner and VP of Business Development, Jordan Palmer. "As someone who makes poor nutritional decisions after 6pm, I'm excited to help provide a better alternative for folks at home."

"Access to A-list influencers and ambassadors is just a small piece of the puzzle when you look at what CTC can do for us," stated Company CMO Peter Leighton. "We're very proud of our recent internal accomplishments with our Facebook pilot campaign. It's confirmed for us that night snacking is a problem people care about, and consumers find NightFood products to be remarkable and extremely relevant. We're excited to bring on a professional outside agency that can build upon what we've learned, and scale our brand like they've done with other clients."

CTC's goal for clients is to build a digital community around the brand, driving E-commerce sales while establishing direct consumer relationships. These relationships are an extremely valuable asset as new products and flavors are introduced and when adding retail points of distribution.

Negotiated compensation includes a monthly cash retainer as well as stock bonuses.

About NightFood:

NightFood (OTCQB: NGTF), "The Nighttime Snack Company", is a snack food company dedicated to providing consumers delicious, better-for-you choices for evening snacking. NightFood is the first company to create products to address the unique nutritional needs consumers have at night. 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $1B weekly on nighttime snacks. NightFood creates, manufactures, and distributes products to help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way. For more information, visit http://ir.nightfood.com and www.nightfood.com

About Common Thread Collective:

Common Thread Collective (CTC) is an online sales agency committed to uniting people of common purpose to power commerce. The company is comprised of innovative units in the following disciplines: digital advertising; website optimization; influencer partnerships; branded video content and communication; research, consulting and analytics; email marketing; and branding strategy. Its clients include leading brands Lululemon, The North Face, '47, and QALO. For more information, visit https://www.commonthreadco.com.

