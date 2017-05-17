ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Altius Minerals Corporation ("Altius") (TSX: ALS) is pleased to report it will release its fiscal results for the year ended April 30, 2017 on Wednesday, June 21, after the close of market.

Altius expects to report attributable royalty revenue(1) of approximately $46.3 million (2016: $33.1 million) for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2017, which is 40% higher than the prior fiscal year and a new annual record. Fourth quarter attributable royalty revenue of approximately $13.4 million is 79% higher than the $7.5 million recorded in the comparable prior year period.

A conference call will be held on Thursday June 22, 2017, starting at 9:30 a.m. EST to further discuss the annual and fourth quarter results. To participate in the conference call, use the following dial-in numbers and conference ID, or join the webcast on-line as detailed below.

Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter (Year-end) Financials Call Information: Time: 9.30 a.m. EST on Thursday, June 22, 2017 Dial-In Numbers: +1 (844) 473-0974 (Canada) +1 (480) 696-7316 (International) Pass code: 24764259 Conference Title: Altius Q4 - F2017 Webcast URL: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/zexmnaeo

The call will be webcast and archived on the Corporation's website for a limited time.

(1) Attributable revenue is a non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For a detailed description and examples of the reconciliation of this measure to various IFRS measures, please see the Corporation's MD&A disclosures for prior quarterly and annual reporting periods, which are available at http://altiusminerals.com/financial-statements.

About Altius

Altius' directly and indirectly held diversified royalties and streams generate revenue from 15 operating mines. These are located in Canada and Brazil and produce copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, potash and thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal. The portfolio also includes numerous pre-development stage royalties covering a wide spectrum of mineral commodities and jurisdictions. It also holds a large portfolio of exploration stage projects which it has generated for deal making with industry partners that results in newly created royalties and equity and minority interests.

Altius has 43,335,654 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of both the S&P/TSX Small Cap and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices.

Contacts:

Altius Minerals Corporation

Chad Wells

Vice President, Corporate Development

Toll Free: 1-877-576-2209

709-576-3441 (FAX)

info@altiusminerals.com

www.altiusminerals.com



