Active Wall Street: Blog Coverage: Mirna Announced Reverse Merger Agreement

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Array BioPharma Post-Earnings Results

One of Mirna Therapeutics' competitors within the Biotechnology space, Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY), reported on May 10, 2017, its results for Q3 FY17 and provided an update on the progress of its key clinical development programs.

Transaction Details

Following the merger, current Synlogic's shareholders are expected to own approximately 83% of the merged business, while current Mirna's stockholders will own the rest of the merged organization. The exchange ratio is based on Mirna's expected cash at the time of the close, and the actual allocation will be subject to adjustment based on Mirna's net cash balance at closing.

The merged entity will continue under the Synlogic name and will focus on advancing Synlogic drug discovery and development platform for Synthetic Biotic medicines, which are designed using synthetic biology to genetically reprogram beneficial microbes to treat metabolic and inflammatory diseases and cancer. Mirna brings cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities that were worth $57.5 million in the merged unit, while Synlogic recently closed a $42 million Series C preferred stock financing from leading biotechnology investors.

The transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies. The merger is currently expected to close in Q3 2017, subject to the approval of the stockholders of each Company and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary conditions.

Synlogic plans to initiate a Phase-1 healthy volunteers study for its lead candidate, SYNB1020, which is for the potential treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders (UCD) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE), both diseases where patients experience elevated ammonia levels by mid-2017. Following success in the first study, the Company plans to open two parallel studies in symptomatic patients with UCD and HE. The Company's second development candidate SYNB1618 will be studied in Phenylketonuria (PKU), which is caused by defective metabolism of the amino acid phenylalanine.

Mirna's Reasons to Merge

Mirna's first product candidate, MRX34, the first microRNA mimic to enter clinical development in oncology, was studied as a single agent in a multicenter Phase 1 clinical trial. In September 2016, Mirna voluntarily halted enrollment and dosing in the clinical study following multiple immune-related serious adverse events (SAEs) observed in patients dosed with MRX34 over the course of the trial. Subsequently, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed a full clinical hold on the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for MRX34. The Company has since ceased the IND and focused on evaluating strategic alternatives, including the possibility of a merger or sale of the Company.

"Following a thorough review of strategic alternatives, we are delighted to announce this transaction with Synlogic, which we believe is in the best interest of Mirna's stockholders," said Paul Lammers, M.D., M.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mirna, "Synlogic is advancing an exciting potential new class of medicines supported by a strong drug discovery and development platform, an experienced management team and a strong set of investors."

Management and Organization

Following the merger, Jose Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos, Ph.D., Synlogic's Chief Executive Officer will become the CEO of the merged entity. The new Company's Board of Directors will be comprised of seven directors, including two directors currently serving on Mirna's Board. Upon closing of the transaction, the merged Company's common stock will trade on the NASDAQ global market under a ticker symbol to be announced at a later date.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, following the announcement, Mirna Therapeutics' stock price plunged 27.59% to end the day at $1.47. A total volume of 403.69 thousand shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 33.40 thousand shares. The Company's share price has surged 13.08% in the past six months. The stock currently has a market cap of $30.80 million.

