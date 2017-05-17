

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) reported earnings for first quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit came in at $25.24 million, or $0.14 per share. This was down from $40.48 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $761.84 million. This was up from $749.42 million last year.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $25.24 Mln. vs. $40.48 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -37.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.14 vs. $0.22 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -36.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q1): $761.84 Mln vs. $749.42 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.15 - $0.17



